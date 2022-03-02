Log In
Football

ISL LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City

ISL LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City score, goals, and updates
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-02T21:30:05+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters hosted Mumbai City at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Kerala Blasters registered a 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 2 March 2022 3:59 PM GMT

    Thank you all for joining tonight. See you all tomorrow.

  • 2 March 2022 3:59 PM GMT

    Match Wrap Up



  • 2 March 2022 3:58 PM GMT

    Full Time

    90+6' The referee blows the full-time whistle and Kerala Blasters has beaten the defending champions 3-1.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:57 PM GMT

    90+5' Chencho clears Bipin's cross for a corner. No harm was caused from the corner.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    90+4 Puitea is the Hero of the Match.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    ADDITIONAL TIME

    90' The fourth official indicates six minutes of added time.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:51 PM GMT

    Substitution

    89' Alvaro Vazquez makes way for Chencho as Kerala makes their third change of the night.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:46 PM GMT

    85' Change for Kerala. Prashanth replaces Ayush.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    Substitution

    84' Cassio Gabriel makes way for Raynier Fernandes. Time is running away for the Islanders.

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 2 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT

    CLOSE!

    81' Adrian Luna with a knuckleball free-kick and Nawaz does enough to reach it and hits the post. Mumbai somehow clears their line. 

    Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

    #KBFC #MCFC #KBFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

