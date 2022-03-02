Football
ISL LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City
In today's Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters hosted Mumbai City at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Kerala Blasters registered a 3-1 victory over the Islanders.
Preview
Live Updates
- 2 March 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Thank you all for joining tonight. See you all tomorrow.
- 2 March 2022 3:58 PM GMT
Full Time
90+6' The referee blows the full-time whistle and Kerala Blasters has beaten the defending champions 3-1.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:57 PM GMT
90+5' Chencho clears Bipin's cross for a corner. No harm was caused from the corner.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90+4 Puitea is the Hero of the Match.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:52 PM GMT
ADDITIONAL TIME
90' The fourth official indicates six minutes of added time.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:51 PM GMT
Substitution
89' Alvaro Vazquez makes way for Chencho as Kerala makes their third change of the night.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:46 PM GMT
85' Change for Kerala. Prashanth replaces Ayush.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:45 PM GMT
Substitution
84' Cassio Gabriel makes way for Raynier Fernandes. Time is running away for the Islanders.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC

- 2 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT
CLOSE!
81' Adrian Luna with a knuckleball free-kick and Nawaz does enough to reach it and hits the post. Mumbai somehow clears their line.
Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Mumbai City FC
