KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City
In the 62nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters will host Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the fifth spot with thirty points from eighteen matches while the Islanders are in the fourth spot with thirty-one points from eighteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 15
Kerala Blasters - 3
Mumbai City - 6
Draw - 6
Goal Tally
Kerala Blasters have scored twenty-seven goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City has scored thirty-four goals. However, they have conceded twenty-six goals so far.
Top Scorer
Kerala Blasters - Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz (6 goals)
Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (10 goals)
Recent Form
Kerala Blasters - L W D L W
Mumbai City - W W L W W
Squad
Kerala Blasters - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez
Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.
Unavailability
Kerala Blasters - Khabra, Jessel
Mumbai City - Borges
Expected 11
Kerala Blasters ( 4-2-3-1) - Gill, Sandeep, Leskovic, Bijoy, Stalin, Sahal, Ayush, Puitea, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.
Mumbai City (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Vinit, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Igor.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Nawaz (8.5), Fall (9.0), Mandar (8.5), Leskovic (8.5), Sahal (9.0), Chhangte (9.0), Luna (9.5) (VC), Cassio (9.0), Vazquez (9.5) (C), Diaz (9.5), Igor (10.0)