ISL LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC will host Odisha FC at the Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Follow this space for more updates.
- 4 March 2022 3:54 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends as JFC registers a dominating win.
JFC 5-1 OFC
JFC 5-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:50 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' 4 minutes added.
JFC 5-1 OFC
JFC 5-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT
GOALLLLL
87' Ishan Pandita yet again emerges as the Super Sub. Horrible defending from OFC to leave all JFC players free inside the box. A low cross comes in from the right that gets converted pretty easily, with no chance for the keeper.
JFC 5-1 OFC
JFC 5-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT
OFC CHANGE
83' Sebastian is replaced by Karan for OFC.
JFC 4-1 OFC
JFC 4-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:39 PM GMT
JFC DOUBLE CHANGE
78' Len and Ritwik are replaced by Pandita and Sandip for JFC.
JFC 4-1 OFC
JFC 4-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:37 PM GMT
OFC CHANGE
76' Thoiba is replaced by Nikhil Prabhu for OFC.
JFC 4-1 OFC
JFC 4-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:34 PM GMT
RED CARD!!!!
74' Jonathas picks his second yellow of the night.
JFC 4-1 OFC
JFC 4-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:33 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!
72' Incredible pass from Stewart inside the box, Murray followed well and calmly finished it inside the net.
JFC 4-1 OFC
JFC 4-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:26 PM GMT
JFC CHANGE
67' Chima is replaced by Murray for JFC.
JFC 3-1 OFC
JFC 3-1 OFC
- 4 March 2022 3:23 PM GMT
CHANCE!!!
63' Excellent set up from Chima followed by a good long ranger from Laldinliana but missed the target by an inch.
JFC 3-1 OFC
JFC 3-1 OFC