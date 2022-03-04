JFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 106th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty-three points from seven matches while the Nizams are in the fourth spot with twelve points from seven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Jamshedpur FC - 3

Odisha FC - 1

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored thirty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Men of Steel have conceded only twenty goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC have scored thirty goals. However, they have conceded thirty-eight goals so far.

Top Scorer

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (10 goals)

Odisha FC - Jonathas Cristian (8 goals)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - W W W W W

Odisha FC - W L D L D

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - Mobashir, Komal

Odisha FC - None

Expected 11

Jamshedpur FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Rehenesh, Dinliana, Sabia, Gahlot, Len, Alex, Pronay, Ritwik, Stewart, Chima.

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Sebastian, Rodas, Bora, Sahil, Isaak, Thoiba, Jerry, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep (8.5), Rodas (9.0), Hartley (8.5), Dinliana (8.5), Issak (8.5), Lima (9.0), Javi (9.5) (VC), Ritwik (8.5), Stewart (10.5) (C), Jonathas (10.0), Len (9.0)