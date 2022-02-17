Football
ISL LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 17 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90 + 5' Game ends in favor of the Red Miners.
JFC 3-2 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
STEWART!!!!!
90 + 3' Yet another penalty but this time in favor of JFC. Stewart calmly goes towards the right and takes his team to lead.
JFC 3-2 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
GOAL FROM PENALTY
86' Mauricio uses power and easily scores from the spot.
JFC 2-2 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
PENALTY SAVED
71' Rehenesh dived toward the left and pulled off a brilliant save to deny Angulo from the spot.
JFC 2-1 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:46 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!
57' Good build-up move from MCFC. Angulo gets an open chance and goes for the goal from inside the box. However, the first strike gets deflected and falls just in front of Rahul Bheke who finishes the chance in an open goal.
JFC 2-1 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:08 PM GMT
50' MCFC trying to build from the back but nothing happening till now.
JFC 2-0 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:04 PM GMT
HALFTIME CHANGE
Vignesh and Inman come in place of Mandar and Vinit for MCFC.
JFC 2-0 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 3:02 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Game resumes after the break.
JFC 2-0 MCFC
- 17 Feb 2022 2:48 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 2' Game ends for the first half.
JFC 2-0 MCFC
