Football
ISL LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City
In today's Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC will face Mumbai City at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Dream11
Live Updates
- 5 March 2022 5:58 PM GMT
Long Wait Ends for Kerala
Since MCFC failed to earn a point tonight. Kerala Blasters, despite their result against FC Goa tomorrow, will finish fourth and will make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
- 5 March 2022 5:55 PM GMT
FULL TIME
90+6' Harish Kundu blows the full-time whistle and the defending champions are out of the title race. Sauvik Chakrabarti is the Hero of the Match for his tireless job in the midfield tonight.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:54 PM GMT
90+5' Halicharan does well to keep the ball and kill some valuable time.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:53 PM GMT
90+4' Bipin Singh had to pay off for holding the ball for too long. Sauvik Chakrabarti has once again done a brilliant job to deny the winger.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:51 PM GMT
90+2' Diego Mauricio tries to meet Raynier's ball but the connection was not good as it went out for an HFC goal kick. And in the process, Diego and Sana have hurt themselves.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:49 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' The fourth official indicates five minutes of stoppage time.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:48 PM GMT
90' Cassio Gabriel curls in a corner kick and Mourtada Falls leaps over everyone but it was not enough to trouble the keeper.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:46 PM GMT
87' Abdul Rabeeh replaces Joel Chianese for the final few minutes of the game.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:42 PM GMT
OFFSIDE!
84' Cassio tries to play it to Inman but the latter is flagged offside.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

- 5 March 2022 5:39 PM GMT
81' Less than 10 minutes to go and Mumbai needs two goals.
Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC
