HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 108th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host Mumbai City at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the fifth spot with thirty-one points from nineteen matches while the Nizams are in the third spot with thirty-five points from nineteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Hyderabad FC - 1

Mumbai City - 2

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored forty-one goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only twenty-two goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City have scored thirty-five goals. However, they have conceded twenty-nine goals so far.

Top Scorer

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (17 goals)

Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (4 goals)

Recent Form

Hyderabad FC - L W W W L

Mumbai City - W L W W L

Squad

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

Unavailability

Hyderabad FC - None

Mumbai City - Bheke, Chhangte, Jahouh

Expected 11

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Camara, Akash, Sauviik, Yasir, Nikhil, Chianese, Aniket, Siverio.

Mumbai City (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amay, Fall, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Inman, Vikram, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Nawaz (8.5), Ashish (8.5), Fall (8.5), Mishra (9.0), Nikhil (8.5), Apuia (8.5), Cassio (9.0) (VC), Aniket (9.0), Bipin (9.5), Siverio (9.5) (C), Angulo (10.0)