Football

ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-26T22:22:48+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Dream11 Suggestion


Live Updates

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:52 PM GMT



  • 26 Feb 2022 4:48 PM GMT

    Half Time

    45+2' The referee blows the halftime whistle.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:47 PM GMT

    Chhangte Booked

    45+1' Chhangte goes into the booking for a high boot.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:46 PM GMT

    Additional Time

    45' Two minutes added on.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:44 PM GMT

    43' Dylax Fox hits the side of the net from an Alberto Nogeura corner.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:41 PM GMT

    40' Makan Chothe puts in a beautiful cross but is cleared away by Mourtada Fall.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:39 PM GMT

    Yellow Card

    38' Ivan Gonzalez is booked this time.

    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:38 PM GMT

    GOALLLLLL!

    35' Cassio Gabriel whips in a curling free-kick inside the six-yard box and Mehtab Singh rises highest to find the back of the net. Mehtab Singh gets his first ISL goal.


    FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:31 PM GMT

    DRINKS BREAK

    30' The referee calls for a drinks break.

    FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 26 Feb 2022 4:30 PM GMT

    28' Jesuraj plays a lovely square pass to Airam but his shot goes straight to the Mumbai custodian.

    FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC

    #FCG #MCFC #FCGMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League FC Goa Mumbai City FC 
