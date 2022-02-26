Football
ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 26 Feb 2022 4:48 PM GMT
Half Time
45+2' The referee blows the halftime whistle.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:47 PM GMT
Chhangte Booked
45+1' Chhangte goes into the booking for a high boot.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:46 PM GMT
Additional Time
45' Two minutes added on.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:44 PM GMT
43' Dylax Fox hits the side of the net from an Alberto Nogeura corner.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:41 PM GMT
40' Makan Chothe puts in a beautiful cross but is cleared away by Mourtada Fall.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:39 PM GMT
Yellow Card
38' Ivan Gonzalez is booked this time.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:38 PM GMT
GOALLLLLL!
35' Cassio Gabriel whips in a curling free-kick inside the six-yard box and Mehtab Singh rises highest to find the back of the net. Mehtab Singh gets his first ISL goal.
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:31 PM GMT
DRINKS BREAK
30' The referee calls for a drinks break.
FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
- 26 Feb 2022 4:30 PM GMT
28' Jesuraj plays a lovely square pass to Airam but his shot goes straight to the Mumbai custodian.
FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC