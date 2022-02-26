FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 103rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Gaus are now sitting at the ninth spot with eighteen points from eighteen matches while the Islanders are in the fourth spot with twenty-eight points from seventeen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 19

FC Goa - 7

Mumbai City FC - 6

Draw - 6

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored twenty-five goals so far in the tournament. The Gaurs have conceded twenty-nine goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC has scored thirty-two goals. However, they have conceded twenty-six goals so far.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (8 goals)

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals)

Recent Form

FC Goa - L D W L L

Mumbai City FC - D W W L W

Squad

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

Unavailability

FC Goa - Edu

Mumbai City FC - Rowlin

Expected 11

FC Goa (4-2-3-1) - Dheeraj, Leander, Ivan, Anwar, Gama, Princeton, Glan, maqkan, Noguera, brandon, Ortiz.

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Inman, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Dheeraj (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Ivan (9.0), Brandon (9.0), Chhangte (9.0), Apuia (8.5), Noguera (9.5) (VC), Casssio (9.0), Igor (10.0) (C), Ortiz (9.5).