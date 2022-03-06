Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters

ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates
X

ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-06T21:25:38+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will face Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Dream11 Suggestions


Live Updates

  • 6 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    FULLTIME

    90 + 5' Game ends as Substitutes from both teams shines at this roller caster of a game. 

    FCG 4-4 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 6 March 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    ADDED TIME

    90' 5 minutes added. 

    FCG 4-4 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 6 March 2022 3:51 PM GMT

    VAZQUEZ!!!!

    89' WHAT A GAME!! Prasanth lays off for Vazquez inside the right side of the box. Vazquez goes with a powerful grounder to bring his team back level. 

    FCG 4-4 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 6 March 2022 3:48 PM GMT

    VINCY!!!!!

    88' Intelligent through pass from Chencho inside the box. Vincy collects it and calmy pushes it to the back of the net. Can KBFC manage a comeback now?

    FCG 4-3 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 6 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT

    HATTRICK!!!!

    83' Another excellent setup from FC Goa. Devendra makes an amazing run down the right-back and delivers a brilliant cutback. Cabrera calmly taps in to double their lead and get his hattrick. 

    FCG 4-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 6 March 2022 3:41 PM GMT

    GOAL!!!!!

    79' What a comeback!! Aiban gets the ball at the left wing and cuts in. He then excellently places his strike at the left corner of the net to provide lead to his team for the first time tonight.

    FCG 3-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball


  • 6 March 2022 3:36 PM GMT

    KBFC CHANGE

    77' Rahul KP is replaced by Prasanth for KBFC.

    FCG 2-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball


  • 6 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT

    COOLING BREAK

    75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.

    FCG 2-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 6 March 2022 3:34 PM GMT

    CHANCE!!!

    74' Opportunity for FC Goa as Chothe delivers a beautiful cross deep inside the box, Cabrera runs and meets the ball but couldn't keep it on target from an acute angle. 

    FCG 2-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 6 March 2022 3:28 PM GMT

    KBFC CHANGES

    65' Ayush and Diaz are replaced by Vincy and Luna for KBFC. 

    FCG 2-2 KBFC

    #FCG #KBFC #FCGKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League FC Goa Kerala Blasters 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X