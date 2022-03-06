Football
ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will face Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 6 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 5' Game ends as Substitutes from both teams shines at this roller caster of a game.
FCG 4-4 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:52 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
FCG 4-4 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:51 PM GMT
VAZQUEZ!!!!
89' WHAT A GAME!! Prasanth lays off for Vazquez inside the right side of the box. Vazquez goes with a powerful grounder to bring his team back level.
FCG 4-4 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:48 PM GMT
VINCY!!!!!
88' Intelligent through pass from Chencho inside the box. Vincy collects it and calmy pushes it to the back of the net. Can KBFC manage a comeback now?
FCG 4-3 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT
HATTRICK!!!!
83' Another excellent setup from FC Goa. Devendra makes an amazing run down the right-back and delivers a brilliant cutback. Cabrera calmly taps in to double their lead and get his hattrick.
FCG 4-2 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:41 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!!
79' What a comeback!! Aiban gets the ball at the left wing and cuts in. He then excellently places his strike at the left corner of the net to provide lead to his team for the first time tonight.
FCG 3-2 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:36 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGE
77' Rahul KP is replaced by Prasanth for KBFC.
FCG 2-2 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
FCG 2-2 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:34 PM GMT
CHANCE!!!
74' Opportunity for FC Goa as Chothe delivers a beautiful cross deep inside the box, Cabrera runs and meets the ball but couldn't keep it on target from an acute angle.
FCG 2-2 KBFC
- 6 March 2022 3:28 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGES
65' Ayush and Diaz are replaced by Vincy and Luna for KBFC.
FCG 2-2 KBFC
