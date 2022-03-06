FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 109th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Gaurs are now sitting at the ninth spot with eighteen points from nineteen matches while the Tuskers are in the fourth spot with thirty-three points from nineteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

FC Goa - 9

Kerala Blasters - 3

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored twenty-five goals so far in the tournament. The Gaurs have conceded thirty-one goals. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have scored thirty goals. However, they have conceded twenty goals so far.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (8 goals)

Kerala Blasters - Alvaro Vazquez (7 goals)

Recent Form

FC Goa - W D L W W

Kerala Blasters - W D L W W

Squad

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Kerala Blasters - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Unavailability

FC Goa - None

Kerala Blasters - Jessel Carneiro

Expected 11

FC Goa ( 4-2-3-1) - Naveen, Seriton, Fox, Ivan, Aiban, Bedia, Princeton, Romario, Nogeura, Devendra, Airam.

Kerala Blasters (4-2-3-1) - Gill, Sandeep, Hormipam, Leskovic, Stalin, Sahal, Ayush, Puitea, Luna, Vazquez, Diaz.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Naveen (8.5), Ivan (9.0), Leskovic (8.5), Hormipam (8.5), Bedia (9.5), Sahal (9.0), Luna (9.5) (VC), Noguera (9.5) (C), Vazquez (9.5), Devendra (9.0), Diaz (9.5).