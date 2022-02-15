Football
ISL LIVE: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
The Bridge dream11 Suggestions
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2022 4:13 PM GMT
Full Time
Here goes the final whistle. ATK Mohun Bagan gets yet another three points and does the double over FC Goa. Manvir Singh scored a brace and could have got more. Liston Colaco was unlucky as his effort directly from a corner hit the post. Anwar Ali also hit the bar. However, ATK Mohun Bagan thoroughly dominated the match and got a deserving victory.
FC Goa 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan
- 15 Feb 2022 4:08 PM GMT
90+3' Ortiz gets some space and takes and it has been saved by Amrinder. Liston has been subbed off and it's Soosairaj who has come in his place.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:06 PM GMT
90' 5 minutes have been added.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:05 PM GMT
Substitution
89' Subhasish Bose has been yellow carded. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan has made two changes. Manvir and Tangri have been replaced by Kiyan and Bidyananda.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:02 PM GMT
87' Naorem got a loose ball in the box, however, he couldn't get his shot on target.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:01 PM GMT
81' Brilliant game for Ferrando's boys, they aren't giving a single inch to Goa.
- 15 Feb 2022 3:54 PM GMT
In the post
79' Corner for ATK Mohun Bagan. And what an effort from Liston. It was so close to going in the goal directly from the corner. Huge relief for FC Goa defence.
- 15 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
76' Comedy of errors in FC Goa defence. Pritam brilliantly breaks the line and both the Mohun Bagan forward were through. Manvir plays it to Liston whose first touch let him down and then his shot was saved by Dheeraj. However, the rebound fell to Manvir who waited for the perfect opportunity and just when he wanted to pull the trigger Liston shoots the ball in front of him and missed the chance.
- 15 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
74' Brilliant ball in from the right-hand side for Romario whose header was off target.
- 15 Feb 2022 3:46 PM GMT
Substitution
72' Romario comes in place of Chothe.
