FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 92nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Gaurs are now sitting at the ninth spot with eighteen points from sixteen matches while the Mariners are in the second spot with twenty-six points from seven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

FC Goa - 0

ATK Mohun Bagan - 2

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored twenty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Gaurs have conceded twenty-four goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded twenty-two goals so far.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (7 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (7 goals)

Recent Form

FC Goa - L D L D W

ATK Mohun Bagan - D W D W W

Squad

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Unavailability

FC Goa - None

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul

Expected 11

FC Goa ( 4-2-3-1) - Dheeraj, Seriton, Ivan, Anwar, Aiban, Princeton, Bedia, Makan, Noguera, Brandon, Ortiz.

ATK Mohun Bagan (4-3-3) - Amrinder, Ashutosh, Pritam, Tiri, Subhasish, Deepak, Lenny, Kauko, Manvir, Williams, Liston.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Dheeraj (8.5), Pritam (8.5), Bose (9.0), Ivan (9.0), Lenny (8.5), Bedia (9.5), Kauko (8.5), Noguera (9.5) (C), Liston (9.0) (VC), Williams (9.5), Ortiz (9.5)

Broadcast

Matchday: Tuesday (February 15th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



