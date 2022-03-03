Football
ISL LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
In today's Indian Super League match, Chennaiyin FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 3 March 2022 3:54 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends as ATKMB wins with a scoreline of 1-0 against CFC.

- 3 March 2022 3:53 PM GMT
CFC CHANGES
90 + 3' Jerry, Jobby, and Reagan are replaced by Davinder, Balaji, and Ninthoi for CFC.

- 3 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' 4 minutes added.

- 3 March 2022 3:45 PM GMT
CHANGES
87' Rahim is replaced by Pasha for CFC. Also, Soosai and Ashutosh come in to replace Manvir and Bose for ATKMB.

- 3 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT
CFC CHANGE
84' Gikiewicz comes in to replace Edwin for CFC.

- 3 March 2022 3:40 PM GMT
82' Pritam delivers a cross into the box from a set-piece but nothing capitalizes at the end.

- 3 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
76' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.

- 3 March 2022 3:33 PM GMT
ATKMB CHANGE
75' Kiyan comes in to replace Deepak for ATKMB.

- 3 March 2022 3:27 PM GMT
ATKMB CHANGES
68' Liston and Kauko is replaced by Prabir and Lenny for ATKMB.

- 3 March 2022 3:23 PM GMT
CLOSEEEE!!!!!
64' Excellent long-range effort from Jerry that gets deflected into Bose's leg and hits the post before going out.

