CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 105th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the eighth spot with twenty points from nineteen matches while the Mariners are in the third spot with thirty-four points from eighteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Chennaiyin FC - 0

ATK Mohun Bagan - 1

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored seventeen goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded only thirty-four goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored thirty-six goals. However, they have conceded twenty-five goals so far.

Top Scorer

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals)

Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC - L L D L L

ATK Mohun Bagan - W W D D W

Squad

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid Dhot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - None

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul

Expected 11

Chennaiyin FC ( 4-1-4-1) - Kaith, Edwin, Deepak, Narayan, Jerry, Germanpreet, Jobby, Koman, Thapa, Rahim, Valskis.

ATK Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Pritam, Sandesh, Tiri, Bose, McHugh, Tangri, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kaith (8.5), Bose (9.0), Jerry (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Kauko (8.5), Thapa (9.0), Koman (9.5) (VC), Boumous (9.5), Valskis (9.5) (C), Manvir (9.5), Liston (9.0) (C).