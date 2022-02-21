Football
ISL LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Score, Updates, and Blog
Live update from the ISL match between Bengaluru and Odisha
In today's Indian Super League match, Bengaluru FC will face Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 5' Game ends as BFC comes from behind to win against OFC.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
90 + 3' OFC committing bodies forward.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT
CHANGES
86' Isaac is replaced by Daniel for BFC. Also, Sarthak comes in to replace Silva for BFC.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
84' Excellent delivery from Aridai down the left wing but Javi's header goes straight into Lara's hand.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:39 PM GMT
82' Excellent move from OFC but Javi couldn't keep his strike on target at the end.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:37 PM GMT
CHANCE
79' Good run from Javi but he kept the ball too long as BFC defenders cleared the threat.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
76' Game goes into its second Cooling Break.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:31 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
74' Danish goes into the books.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Feb 2022 3:28 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
69' Isaac goes into the books for a tackle from behind on Udanta.
BFC 2-1 OFC
#BFC #OFC #BFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball