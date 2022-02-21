BFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 96th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will host Odisha FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty-two points from seventeen matches while the Blues are in the sixth spot with twenty-three points from seventeen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Bengaluru FC - 5

Odisha FC - 3

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Bengaluru FC have scored twenty-nine goals so far in the tournament. The Blues have conceded twenty-four goals. On the other hand, Odisha FC have scored twenty-eight goals. However, they have conceded thirty-five goals so far.

Top Scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton (8 goals)

Odisha FC - Jonathas (8 goals)

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - W W W L L

Odisha FC - L D W L D

Squad

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Yaya Banana, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - None

Odisha FC - None

Expected 11

Bengaluru FC ( 4-3-3) - Gurpreet, Roshan, Alan, Yaya, Parag, Danish, Bruno, Suresh, Udanta, Cleiton, Chhetri.

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Sailung, Rodas, Mongil, Sahil, Thoiba, Paul, Jerry, Javi, Nandha, Jonathas.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep (8.5), Costa (9.0), Roshan (8.5), Yaya (8.0), Sahil (8.5), Suresh (8.5), Javi (10.0) (VC), Bruno (9.5), Jerry (10.0) (C), Jonathas (10.0), Cleiton (10.0) (C)