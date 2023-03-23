3 ISL teams which have won the League Winners Shield

Should the champions of Indian football be the team which wins the ISL final or the team which tops the league phase after a whole season of home and away matches? This question has been posed several times before, but due to the nature of the league-knockout playoff structure of the ISL, the league toppers are given the League Winners Shield while the rights of title-holders elude them.

Mumbai City FC, therefore, despite having finished 12 points above ATK Mohun Bagan, who eventually won the title, have to be content this season with the tag of Shield winners.

The League Winners Shield was instituted in the season 2019-2020. Along with the award, the winning club also gets a cash prize of INR 50 Lakh. The League winners directly qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

ISL League winners Shield list

FC Goa 2019-20

Mumbai City FC 2020-21

Jamshedpur FC 2022- 23

Mumbai City FC 2022-23

1) Mumbai City FC

﻿Mumbai City FC is the first Club to win the Shield twice in the Indian Super League.

Shattering multiple records along the way, League Shield winners @MumbaiCityFC were a force to reckon with in #HeroISL 2022-23! 🛡️💪#LetsFootball #MumbaiCityFC https://t.co/w7wiqF90bZ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 20, 2023

2) Jamshedpur FC

﻿Jamshedpur FC lifted the Shield after finishing on top of the Indian Super League in the 2021-22 season with 43 points from 20 games. Like Mumbai City this season, they failed to qualify for the final despite having performed so consistently through the league phase.

3) FC Goa

FC Goa was the first club in the Indian Super league to win the Shield and the first club to play the AFC Champions League. They topped the league stage with 39 points from 18 matches.