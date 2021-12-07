Kerala Blasters management has lodged an official protest with AIFF over Odisha FC player spitting on captain Jessel Carneiro as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.



Blasters registered their first win of this season as they beat Odisha FC 2-1 in their latest match in the Indian Super League last week. This was Blasters' first victory after 319 days. The Yellow Army took the early lead through Vazquez and substitute Prashanth Karuthadathkuni extended the lead in the 85th minute. Nikhil Raj pulled one back for the Juggernauts in the stoppage time.

Odisha players looked frustrated after a disappointing display on the field and that seems led to a bitter incident. As Malaysian midfielder Liridon Krasniqi allegedly spitted on KBFC captain Jessel Carneiro after the second goal. The incident happened behind the back of the referee near the centre circle while Prashanth and his teammates were still celebrating the winning goal.

Following this incident, Kerala Blaster management has officially lodged a protest to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as club sources can confirm. Blasters are now looking forward to the federation for necessary disciplinary measures to be taken against Liridon Krasniqi.

This comes after, Odisha's first defeat of the season against the Blasters. If AIFF rules in the favour of Blasters, this can potentially have a huge effect on Odisha's rest of the season.

