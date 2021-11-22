ISL: Kerala Blasters FC set to miss Rahul KP due to groin injury

The Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters FC has been dealt a huge blow after the emergence of the details regarding Rahul K.P's injury. The winger was taken off in the 32nd minute during the inaugural match of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan. The 21-year-old has sustained a groin muscle tear which will keep him out of action for more than a month. He will be leaving the bio-bubble as a result to get medical treatment for the injury.



This comes as a huge setback for the Yellow Army who has lost one of their exciting attackers for a good part of the early fixtures. More notably, before going off injured, Rahul K.P. provided a beautiful assist for Sahal Abdul Samad's goal. The winger has shown incredible improvement in the last few months and was going to have a strong start to the season.





Rahul KP will be exiting the bio-bubble to undergo further scans on the injury sustained during the game against ATKMB.



Wishing you a speedy return to action, @rahulkp_r7_! 💛#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 22, 2021

Out for more than a month



The injury is a complex one, as all muscle tears take time and rehabilitation before fully healing. According to reports, the player will be out of action for up to six weeks or more, pending further investigation. This will be a huge headache for new tactician Ivan Vukomanivc to deal with. Rahul K.P was a real asset going forward and his absence will hurt the team's quality in the final third.



As for the player himself, this comes as a major disappointment. During the game against ATKMB, Rahul was visibly distraught after realizing the extent of the damage. The early part of the season comes with injury risks as players take time to get up to their peak fitness levels. Losing a player like Rahul's ability will make things even harder for KBFC after their opening day loss to the Mariners.





A big setback for Blasters to miss Rahul; (Image Source: KBFC Media)

Setback for Blasters



Rahul's assist for Sahal's goal gave the fans a new lease of hope. It made them think that the season's success will come on the backs of their young Indian talents. Furthermore, this was the first-ever assist by the winger in the ISL, who has also scored four goals in the competition. He will need to bide his time and be patient while the medical team works to get him fit.



Kerala Blasters FC will play NorthEast United FC next and both teams will be looking to bounce back from opening day defeats. The gaffer will need to look at the available options in the squad and look for a replacement while Rahul KP is unavailable.