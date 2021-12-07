Kerala Blaster winger Rahul Kannoly Praveen will undergo an operation to resolve his ongoing groin injury. It means he is set to be sidelined for a lengthy spell. However, the exact timeline for Rahul's return to match fitness is yet to be known. But it is safe to say that he will likely tp miss out on the remaining games of the first phase of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Rahul K P will have surgery to correct a groin injury; (Image via ISL Media)

The star winger suffered a groin injury during the opening game against ATK Mohun Bagan, minutes after providing an assist to Sahal for the equalizing goal. Rahul sustained the pain while attempting a cross and was forced to limp off the pitch after just 32 minutes, with the club later confirming that he had a partial tear of the groin muscle.



The 21-year-old winger has scored 4 goals and 1 assists in 26 games for the Blasters and it goes without saying that his absence comes as a huge setback for the Yellow Army. Rahul has already left the bio-bubble in Goa for further investigations and other treatment options. The initial scan suggests that surgery is necessary to resolve the issue and for that the player will have to leave for Mumbai in the coming days.





Kerala Blasters tasted their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC, ending their 11-games winless run. They will next play against SC East Bengal on 12th December at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

