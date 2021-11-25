ISL: Jayesh Rane updates health after suffering concussion against Odisha FC

Bengaluru FC midfielder Jayesh Rane is now better after his forced departure from the Indian Super League encounter against Odisha FC. The midfielder suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the game when he was forced to leave the field of play.

Rane was having a well-to-do game before he succumbed to an aerial collision and suffered a concussion followed by a blackout. However, he continued till the 42nd minute before being stretched out. Former Real Kashmir star Danish Farooq Bhatt was then brought in his place and was handed his ISL debut.

Vinit Rai of Odisha FC checks on Jayesh Dilip Rane of Bengaluru FC; (Image vis ISL)

The player on Thursday morning took to Twitter to assure the fans of his wellness as the BFC man wrote :



Hello guys!

I am all okay now,

it was just a minor concussion! Nothing to worry about ❤️

Thank you for the messages ❤️🙏 — Jayesh Rane (@jayeshrane11) November 25, 2021

Jayes being a very positive driving force of the game for the Blues was a strong cadet to be out. Thus it affected the game of the Blues to quite an extent as Odisha FC secured a comfortable 3-1 win over them with Javi Hernandez scoring a brace along with Aridai Cabrera. Although Alan Costa pulled one back for the Blue, it was nothing but a mere consolation. Bengaluru FC lost against Odisha FC for the very first time in the league's history.

Jayesh in action against Odisha FC; (Image via ISL)

The Blues will take on Kerala Blasters next on Sunday, November 28, and it seems that Jayesh Rane will be up for selection ahead of the crucial game. As Bengaluru FC eyes overturning their losing woes.

