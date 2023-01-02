ISL: List of all completed deals in January transfer window

The winter transfer window in the Indian Super League (ISL) was thrown open on Sunday, as a month of transfer activities began within Indian football.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC have been the biggest movers so far, while other clubs like FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and East Bengal are expected to dip their toes in the market in the coming days.

The most expensive players to have been transferred so far are Bengaluru FC's Pablo Perez (₹3.2 crore market value), who joined on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon of Spain's second division, and Matt Derbyshire (₹2.4 crore market value), who moved from Northeast United FC to Bradford City in England's fourth division on a free transfer.

Here's all the deals that have been completed so far:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

In

Slavko Damjanovic, 30 (Serbia and Montenegro) - Centre-Back from Novi Pazar (Serbia)

Federico Gallego, 32 (Uruguay) - Attacking Midfielder from Sud America (Uruguay)

Puitea, 24 (India) - Central Midfielder from Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC

In

Pablo Pérez, 29 (Spain) - Attacking Midfielder from Sporting Gijon (Spain)

Out

Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back to Northeast United FC

Chennaiyin FC

Out

Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder to Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa

Out

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, 22 - Defender to Kenkre FC

Hyderabad FC

In & Out

Sajad Hussain Parray, 19 - Left-Back transferred from Indian Arrows, loaned out to Gokulam FC

Jamshedpur FC

In

Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder from Chennaiyin FC

Dylan Fox, 28 (Australia) - Centre-Back

Out

Wellington Priori, 32 (Brazil) - Central Midfielder

Peter Hartley, 34 (England) - Centre-Back

Sk Sahil, 22 - Central Midfielder loaned out to Mohammedan SC

Kerala Blasters FC

Out

Albino Gomes, 28 - Goalkeeper to Churchill Brothers

Puitea, 24 - Central Midfielder to ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC

In

Halen Nongtdu, 18 - Centre-Back from Indian Arrows

Northeast United FC

In

Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back from Bengaluru FC

Out

Matt Derbyshire, 36 (England) - Centre Forward to Bradford City (England)

Odisha FC

Out

Sebastian Thangmuansang, 24 - Right-Back loaned out to Mohammedan SC

East Bengal

-