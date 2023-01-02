Football
ISL: List of all completed deals in January transfer window
The winter transfer window in the ISL will run from January 1 to the end of the month.
The winter transfer window in the Indian Super League (ISL) was thrown open on Sunday, as a month of transfer activities began within Indian football.
ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC have been the biggest movers so far, while other clubs like FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and East Bengal are expected to dip their toes in the market in the coming days.
The most expensive players to have been transferred so far are Bengaluru FC's Pablo Perez (₹3.2 crore market value), who joined on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon of Spain's second division, and Matt Derbyshire (₹2.4 crore market value), who moved from Northeast United FC to Bradford City in England's fourth division on a free transfer.
Here's all the deals that have been completed so far:
ATK Mohun Bagan FC
In
Slavko Damjanovic, 30 (Serbia and Montenegro) - Centre-Back from Novi Pazar (Serbia)
Federico Gallego, 32 (Uruguay) - Attacking Midfielder from Sud America (Uruguay)
Puitea, 24 (India) - Central Midfielder from Kerala Blasters
Bengaluru FC
In
Pablo Pérez, 29 (Spain) - Attacking Midfielder from Sporting Gijon (Spain)
Out
Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back to Northeast United FC
Chennaiyin FC
Out
Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder to Jamshedpur FC
FC Goa
Out
Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, 22 - Defender to Kenkre FC
Hyderabad FC
In & Out
Sajad Hussain Parray, 19 - Left-Back transferred from Indian Arrows, loaned out to Gokulam FC
Jamshedpur FC
In
Rafael Crivellaro, 33 (Brazil) - Attacking Midfielder from Chennaiyin FC
Dylan Fox, 28 (Australia) - Centre-Back
Out
Wellington Priori, 32 (Brazil) - Central Midfielder
Peter Hartley, 34 (England) - Centre-Back
Sk Sahil, 22 - Central Midfielder loaned out to Mohammedan SC
Kerala Blasters FC
Out
Albino Gomes, 28 - Goalkeeper to Churchill Brothers
Puitea, 24 - Central Midfielder to ATK Mohun Bagan
Mumbai City FC
In
Halen Nongtdu, 18 - Centre-Back from Indian Arrows
Northeast United FC
In
Hira Mondal, 26 - Left-Back from Bengaluru FC
Out
Matt Derbyshire, 36 (England) - Centre Forward to Bradford City (England)
Odisha FC
Out
Sebastian Thangmuansang, 24 - Right-Back loaned out to Mohammedan SC
East Bengal
-