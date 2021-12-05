ISL: "It's impossible to be happy today," says Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando.

Northeast United FC defeated FC Goa with a scoreline of 2-1 in the seventeenth match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.Rochharzela and Khassa Camara scored the goals for the Highlanders. Romario Jesuraj scored the only goal for the Gaurs.

FC Goa had their fair share of chances throughout the game. They controlled the overall possession of the match but it was not enough to stop the Mauritanian tank Khassa Camara to score a late screamer and to restrict Khalid Jamil and his boys to get their first victory in the new season. This has been the worst start to a season for FC Goa in the history of ISL.



FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando talked about the result and his side's performance in the post-match press conference. Here is what he said.

Thoughts about team defensive performance

The first question to the forty-year-old Spanish coach was that whether he is happy with the team's defensive performance today. The coach couldn't hold back his disappointment and answered, "I don't know. It is impossible to be happy today."

Unlucky today?

Juan Ferrando was asked next whether the team was unlucky at the end tonight. He replied, "I prefer not to think about luck. The truth, in the end, is that we lost. We lost when the team thought about winning."

Unlucky FC Goa suffers yet another loss; Via ISL Media

Dylan Fox against familiar faces

The Spaniard was asked next about the Australian centre back Dylan Fox's debut for the Gaurs against his former side. Juan Ferrando replied, "Today, the game was made for him. Because Northeast plays large for the second ball. In this season we took the best players for fighting for the second ball and control the situation."

What went wrong?

Juan Ferrando was asked that the team created many chances and according to him what went wrong tonight. Coach Juan answered, "This is football and the most important thing is to win and I am not thinking about the chances, I am not thinking about the luck. This is a difficult psychological moment for the team."

A terrific show as @NEUtdFC bag home full points with a last minute winner against @FCGoaOfficial . The @JuanFerrandoF side suffered third loss in a row. #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCFCG pic.twitter.com/W31yRBwl1v — The Bridge - Football (@bridge_football) December 4, 2021

Bad start to the new season



The final question that was asked to the Spanish coach was asked that the team had three losses now and what should they do next to get a point or maybe the first win of the new season. "It is difficult, It confuses the players, it confuses me and the coaching staff. It is a difficult moment. I think it is better to take a breath and we will see tomorrow," replied the coach.



