ISL: "I'm very satisfied with today's result," says Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad FC came from behind to win for the first time in the Indian Super League this season, beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 on Sunday night.

The Islanders, however, took an early lead in the 6th minute through Ahmed Jahouh. But it only took seven minutes for the Nizams to get back in the game after Joao Victor scored from the spot-kick. The game was equally balanced in the first half but HFC came too hard for the defending champions in the second half. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rohit Danu registered their name on the score sheet as Hyderabad earn their first victory over Mumbai in the Indian Super League.



Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez; [Image Source: HFC Media]

The winning coach, Manolo Marquez, spoke to the media following the win:



Delightful with the win against Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC had a poor statistic against Mumbai City FC previously as they haven't registered a single victory over them in the last four meetings.



Manolo Marquez said, "We are happy with the win not because it was our first win against them. We're happy because we have beaten the defending champions and are one of the favorites to win the league. They came into this game with a 3-0 victory and scored very early in the game tonight, and maybe that pushed our players. We played well most of the time and scored at the right times. We also defended whole-heartedly when they attacked, so I think we deserved the win tonight."



The turning point of the match

Hyderabad FC looked very confident in the first game but couldn't get the desired result against Chennaiyin FC as they narrowly lost 1-0 to them. They made two changes to the team that lost in the first game. Joel Chianese and Aniket Jadhav replaced Edu Garcia and Halicharan Narzary respectively in the first XI.



Now speaking about the turning point of the game Manolo Marquez said, "At times football is really crazy. We had a very good game against Chennai and we didn't deserve to lose against them."



"Today I'm very satisfied with the result and performance of my players. We may win the game 3-1 but the game was very close than the results suggests. We won against the defending champions and one of the contenders for the title. We are now looking forward to the next eighteen games," added the manager.





On the impact of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rohit Danu



Both Bart and Rohit came into the score sheet for Hyderabad FC. Bartholomew Ogbeche got his first goal in HFC shirt when he scored from a brilliant build-up play in the second half while Rohit Danu came on as a substitute in the 67th minute. The young Indian forward registered his first goal in the Indian Super League with a powerful right-footed shot.



When asked about the impact of these two players, the HFC gaffer said that "The partnership of Bart and Rohit looks like a father-son relationship (laughs)... as Bart is 37-years-old and Rohit is just 19."



"Bart has been a prolific scorer always, he has scored goals for North East, Kerala, Mumbai previously and now he'll be scoring goals for us. And for Rohit, as I've said earlier, he will be one of the best Indian forwards in the future."