ISL: "I'm proud of the players' mentality and mindset," says Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomavoic couldn't have asked anything more of his players as his side registered a comprehensive 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.



Ivan's side created numerous chances against a resilient Chenniyin side. The Yellow Army opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Jorge Diaz kept his calm to slot the ball home past the goalkeeper. Sahal Abdul Samad doubled their lead in the 38th minute when he pounced on a rebound of his own shot from a close range before Adrian Luna's late strike made it 3-0.



In the end, it was a comfortable win that round off a brilliant week for Blasters, following their 3-0 win over Mumbai on Sunday. After the match, Ivan spoke of his happiness when he addressed the media in the post-match press conference. Here is what he said:

"Our objective is not to look at the ISL as a whole, but to take it objectively, game by game."



On what's behind Kerala's turnaround in form



Kerala Blasters' have recovered very well since their 4-2 defeat in the opening game against ATK Mohun Bagan. They are now unbeaten in six games and have earned full six points from heavyweight opponents like Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC in their last two games.

When asked about the formula behind his team's turnaround in form, Ivan said, "In football, first you need to do hard work and put commitment to the team and then you have to keep the desire to win every game. The mentality and mindset that these players have shown make me very proud."



"I believe positive approach and strong mentality have been key to Blasters' turnaround this season", he added further.

On the win against Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have been very disciplined in their defensive line. And the Marina Machans arguably possess the best defence in the league so far. Before playing KBFC, they had conceded only four goals in six games.When asked about his approach against Chennaiyin the gaffer said,

Adrian Luna celebrating his goal with Harmanjot Khabra; (Image via ISL Media)

On Prabhsukhan Gill





Prabhsukhan Gill came on as a substitute when their first choice goalkeeper Albino Gomes sustained an injury against Odisha FC. The U-23 Indian custodian has been brilliant since then and has kept a clean sheet in the last two games.



"Since he is starting he has done a remarkable job and it's a huge achievement for a young goalkeeper like him (Prabhsukhan Gill). Of course, the clean sheets will boost his confidence but he has to continue working hard with our goalkeeping coach to go a long way in making us an unbeatable team," asserted the manager.



On the next game against Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters will be in action again on Sunday when they host Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Talking about the next game he replied,concluded the manager.