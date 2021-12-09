Bengaluru FC faced their fourth loss of the season, as Hyderabad FC edged past them narrowly by 1-0 in the Indian Super League 2021-22.



An early seven-minute goal by Bartholomew Ogbeche was enough to separate the two sides. Although in the second half, Bengaluru worked really hard to recover from the trial, it was all in vain.



Speaking to the media, after their loss Marco Pezzaiuoli addressed the issues of his side as he claimed to have had one of the worst games in his career.

On the performance so far in the league



With five matches already played in the league, Bengaluru FC managed to win only one. Speaking of the competition in the league as well as their condition, the German boss said, "I think the league is good with good coaches and good foreign players. The quality of the league has improved this season. It was the worst first half in my time here at BFC, including the AFC Cup. In the second half, we created chances. It was the style of football we wanted to play, but we missed the right passes in the final third."



On his team's performance

When asked about the performance on a particular night, Pezzaiuoli admitted that his team had one of the worst nights and missed crucial players. The Blues boss was seen saying "No, I think in the first half we pressed really well. And then I bring two strikers inside to make it more dynamic. We didn't have Prince (Ibara) and Udanta (Singh) who I would have liked to bring on."



Specifically talking about Bruno Ramires, who was below par, the coach stated, "Not only with him, I was unhappy with our performance in the first half. We lost all the second balls. We also lost the ball when we had the ball. He is a key player in the midfield and he has to be sharp. It was not only his mistake."



On Sunil Chhetri's form



The Blues skipper Sunil Chhetri has become just a shadow of himself this season. Even after playing five games, the Indian skipper is yet to make a mark. He hasn't registered a single goal or assists yet. Talking about Chhetri's barren form and if it was holding the team back, Pezzaiuoli was quoted saying,



"I don't think so. He worked very hard today. He was always in a good position inside the box but we didn't give him the right pass. Sunil needs deliveries to score goals. At the beginning of the season, he was not in a very good position but in the last two games he has been in good positions."