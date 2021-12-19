ISL: "I think that it was a fair score," says Hyderbad FC Head Coach Manolo Marquez

The thrilling match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa ends in a one-all draw thanks to two second-half goals from Chianese and Cabrera, Hyderabad moves to the second position of this season's Indian Super League with this draw. Manolo Marquez addresses the press after the match against the Gaurs.

Fair result



The Hyderabad FC and FC Goa both had created enough chances throughout the match to win the three points but the Spanish gaffer seemed happy to share a point with the Gaurs, he said,

"I think that goa started better than us at the game but as time passed, the game grew to be equal. The score is fair, one point for each team because we fought a lot."

He also added, "We know that every game between Goa and us even though we have a good relationship, is always a war a good war. I think that it was a fair score"

FC Goa's brand of play

Hyderabad are sitting on the 2nd spot of the ISL table right now where the Gaurs are clawing their into the mid-table, to a neutral spectator this might mean a certain win for the Nizams. But the Hyderabad gaffer have been in the Indian Super League long enough to know that is not the case. According to him, FC Goa has enough talent on their team to turn their seemingly disastrous campaign into a successful one by the end of the season,

"For sure they will finish in the top four or very close. They have very good players even at this moment they don't have very important players like today Javi, Jorge, Brandon, FC goa for sure they will finish the ISL in the first positions or at least fighting"

The dynamic duo of Hyderabad; Via - ISL Media

A worthy opponent for Mumbai City?



Indian Super League's biggest quirk has to be its competitiveness, and the Hyderabadi gaffer is well aware of that. Even though they are sitting at the second spot after tonight's result, Marquez refuses to feel secure about their position. when asked about his feeling about being second to only Buckingham's seemingly unstoppable Mumbai City FC, he made clear that the positions do not matter this early on the campaign, he said,

"I think the teams are very equal. At the moment we are second but if you lose one game, you will be fifth or sixth. We are at the beginning of the competition but of course, we prefer 11 points rather than 5 or 6. We have to continue step by step game by game and see what happens but for sure that we will fight till the end for the trophy."



