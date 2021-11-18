ISL 2021-22: "I always focus on the quality of the team, not on our individual players," says Habas

Ahead of the inaugural clash of the Indian Super League 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas faced the media. The two-time ISL champion gaffer shared his thoughts ahead of the season opener against Kerala Blasters FC.

Last season Habas won both the legs against the Keralian side. The Spaniard will look forward to starting the season with winning momentum. As a chance to increase their head-to-head win record against Kerala Blasters await.





