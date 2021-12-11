Football
ISL: "Happy with the first clean sheet of the season," says Odisha boss Kiko Ramirez
Odisha FC move to the second spot in the table after a 1-0 win over North East United FC.
A late second-half goal from Jonathas de Jesus gave Odisha FC a 1-0 home win over North East United FC on Friday. The result lifted them to second place in the Indian Super League.
The Highlanders controlled the first half of the match but couldn't capitalize on their chances. Odisha forward Jonathas came on for Liridon Krasniqi in the 62nd minute and struck the winner 19 minutes later from a Thoiba Singh cross. His only goal helped the Kalinga Warriors to get back to the winning ways.
Following the win, Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez addressed the media in the post-match press conference.
Impact of Jonathas de Jesus on the game
"We are happy that he (Jonathas) has now got his first goal. This goal will release all the pressure from him. The way he performed tonight, I feel, he has probably forgotten about the muscle injury he had. We are happy to have him on board," quipped Kiko.
On the win
"Sometimes you score, sometimes you don't. Our defence line was very organised against North East's attacking force so we are very happy with the result," he added further.
The Kalinga Warriors are currently second in the ISL table with nine points from four games. When asked about his team's position in the points table, the tactician replied, "Right now, our only focus is on the next match against Jamshedpur FC and we can't think about what will happen after 16 matches."
Thoughts on the point table
Update on Hector Rodas
Hector Rodas misses out on the game against the Highlanders due to an ankle injury. Kiko provided an update on the defender's injury.
He said, "We had some players with muscle issues this week. This is not a big concern as we prefer to give them adequate rest. Moreover, we're happy with the performance of Bora (Gaurav). He performed very well and this is really good for the team."