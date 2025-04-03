Watch: Uncalled penalty in ISL semi-final clash between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur

The first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC in Jamshedpur saw a moment of high controversy when a potential handball inside the penalty box was ignored by the referee.

In the first half, Mohammed Sanan of Jamshedpur FC fired a shot inside the box, only for it to be blocked by Mohun Bagan defender Ashish Rai.

While attempting to block the ball, Rai lost his balance, and the ball struck his chest before bouncing onto his raised hand.

Jamshedpur FC players and coach Khalid Jamil immediately protested, demanding a penalty, but the referee waved play on, denying the appeal.

Despite the frustration over the denied penalty, Jamshedpur FC took the lead soon after. In the 24th minute, Javier Siverio found the back of the net with a close-range header, expertly assisted by Stephen Eze with a headed pass. The home crowd erupted in celebration as Jamshedpur FC gained an early advantage.

However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant struck back in the 30th minute! Jason Cummings leveled the score with a stunning left-footed free-kick into the top right corner, silencing the home supporters and setting up an intense battle for the rest of the match.

Watch the controversial handball incident



