ISL 2021-22 to be held in Goa again: Reports

June 17th, 2021: As reported by the Times of India, the Indian Super League set to be held in Goa again like last year. Neither AIFF nor ISL has not confirmed the reports, but we expect an announcement on the next ISL season soon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the ISL was held in Goa from November 2020 to March 2021. The entire tournament was played between closed doors at three different stadiums, and all the players, staff, and organizers were a part of a bio-secure bubble. It was the first competitive tournament that India hosted after the first wave of the Coronavirus.



The health and safety of the players were on high priority, and the bubble made it easier for the organizers to go ahead with the tournament smoothly. The AIFF and the FSDL gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans, as they managed to organize the league easily in between a global crisis.



Mumbai City F.C. captain Amrinder Singh lifting the ISL trophy after the final in Goa last year. (Source: Mumbai City FC/ Facebook)

It looks like last year, the ISL 2021-22 might take place in Goa again. However, some reports suggest that Qatar and UAE are alternative options if the tournament moves out of India. The tournament will most likely kick off from mid-November and will go on till March. There will be international breaks in between, as India will play the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers during the same period. There has not been official communication from the AIFF or the FSDL, but everyone eagerly waits for the authorities to announce the details.

