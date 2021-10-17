List of ISL team owners and club net worth

The Indian Super League has reached major milestones over the past year with the latest being an inclusion in the recent FIFA 22 video game set to hit the market. The rise in market values of the team has also been directly proportional to time with investments rising along with popularity. We take a brief look at the net worth of all teams* currently competing in the ISL.

Odisha FC- $5.72m

The club had tumulus beginnings as it was the former diluted team ,Delhi Dynamos. Upon being sold and relocated, multi billion dollar company GMS acquired 100% of the club ownership in 2016. Since then the stock has risen immensely given that it has been complimented by sponsorships from Reliance Foundation, Odisha Tourism, and a three year long tie up with Watford FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC-$5.34m

The famous but controversial merger between Athletico Kolkata and Mohun Bagan took place in 2020. The reason for including the names of both clubs in the merged team had a lot to do with brand value and recognition. The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group is the primary owners along with Sourav Ganguly and Utsav Parekh while Mohun Bagan owns the rest of the 20% shares. The other sponsors include jersey sponsors Nivia, TV9 Bangla, MP Birla Cement and others.

Bengaluru FC-$5.34m

A club with a high salary cap that has the JSW group as the principal owners, Bengaluru FC has been relatively consistent in the ISL and have had 3 top three finishes in the past 4 years. They have had PUMA as their short sponsor for the past 5 years which has contributed immensely to their net worth. Other sponsors include JSW, NIssin and Kingfisher.

Mumbai City-$5.31m

This is another club with a range of sponsors and head honchos. Ranbir Kaboor, the Eithad Group, Bimal Parekh and the City Group are all involved in its functioning. Ranbir Kapoor had originally bought it in 2014 before the City Group acquired 65% stake in 2019.

Kerala Blasters-$5.31m

This club has seen several high profile owners since its inception. The original co-owners, PVP Group came under financial scrutiny and had to cough up 30 crore in 2015 which lead to a search for a stable financer. Sachin Tendulkar was one of the original owners and he partnered with Muthoot Group to buy a 40% stake in the club. A host of actors, namely Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Nagarjuna and businessman Nimmagadda Prasad all came together to acquire an 80% ownership in 2016. Tendulakar eventually sold his 20% stake in 2018.

Jamshedpur--$4.51m

The TATA group are the principal owners of this team after having won a bid in 2017 to own a team. The net worth has been on the rise since then with TATA doing a brilliant job of steering the clubs finances despite average performances in the ISL.

SC East Bengal-$4.51m

Cement giant Shree Cement owns around 76% of the club after its acquisition in 2020. This also lead to the transition of the club from the I League to the ISL which lead to a massive rise in its net worth. The other sponsors are RED FM, TV9 Bangla, BKT Tires, Wasabee Oriental Cuisine and Top Tech TMT.

Hyderabad FC-$4.32m

Vijay Madhuri, Rana Duggubati, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Varun Tripuraneni are all owners of the club. This has been one of the more stable clubs in terms of finances and has had kit sponsors such as Reyaur Sports, T10 Sports and Hummel. The club also has international affiliations with Borussia Dortmund and Marbella FC which has taken their stock up immensely since their founding in 2019.

Chennaiyin FC-$4.24m

Vita Dani, MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan and a Madras Consortium all came together in 2014 to rescue the club from not being formed at all due to previous owner disagreements. Since then, Chennaiyin have won the ISL twice which has also contributed to their rise in stock during the first few years of the ISL. Inconsistent performances have seen their financial value drop considerably but they have still retained sponsors such as NIVIA, Dafa News and Paytm First Games.

FC Goa-$4.24m

Goan Football Club Pvt. Ltd was the original owner until 2016. A conglomerate of Virat Kohli, Venugopal Dhoot and Jaydev Mody all bought a stake in 2016 for 12%, 23% and 65% respectively. FC Goa has been extremely consistent in its performances over the past few years and has had sponsors such as Xiaomi, Kingfisher and ADIDAS sponsor its kit over the past 7 years.

NorthEast United FC-$3.93m

John Abraham, Jaya Balan and Geroge John all came together to own this club back in 2014. NorthEast has also had several high profile minor sponsors such as ADIDAS, Mcdowells, Air Asia and Garnier. Due to the dearth of good performances, NE United FC has remained low down on the charts of valuation but definitely has a bright future ahead with a competent team management.





(The net worth valuation has been taken from the reputed football website Transfermarkt.com)