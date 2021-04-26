ISL football clubs unite to lend support during India's COVID crisis

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases during the second infectious wave of the virus. New cases of coronavirus infection in India have recorded over 3.50 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,73,13,163 according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 active caseload is 28,13,658 which now comprises 16.25 per cent of the total infections. The worsening situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies. Supports are pouring in from every corner to help the country withstand the ongoing phase.



In the meanwhile, the Indian Super League (ISL) franchises also join the bandwagon to lend their helping hand as we are all in this fight together.

Bengaluru FC decided to amplify any COVID-related information through their Twitter handle which could be useful in the present times, they tweeted saying, "Over the last seven seasons, we've slowly but surely grown an audience on our social media platforms. We've hit landmark numbers and celebrated them. Likes, shares, engagement, reach - they're all important. But if they can't come in handy for something bigger than football, then that's what they will always be - just plain likes, shares, engagement and reach. With COVID-19, we're grappling through an unprecedented crisis and it's one that's hitting closer to home every single day."



Odisha-based franchise, Odisha FC join hands with Northeast United FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters to dedicate their Twitter and Instagram pages to for the need of people in the state of Odisha. They tweeted, "During these difficult & trying times, OFC will join hands with @NEUtdFC, @ChennaiyinFC & @KeralaBlasters to dedicate its @Twitter & @instagram pages to amplify the needs of the people of Odisha.Tag us in your tweets & we will retweet as many as possible.#OFCAgainstCOVID."

During these difficult & trying times, OFC will join hands with @NEUtdFC, @ChennaiyinFC & @KeralaBlasters to dedicate its @Twitter & @instagram pages to amplify the needs of the people of Odisha.



Kerala Blasters FC also promised to join in this fight against COVID to help the natives of their state. "We would like to join hands with @ChennaiyinFC and use our Twitter page to amplify any needs for people in Kerala.Please tag us and we will reshare as many tweets as possible.At a time like this, we urge everyone to stay home and be safe.#WearAMask" they tweeted.

In the coming days, we at Chennaiyin FC are dedicating our tweets to those with urgent #COVID requirements across Tamil Nadu.



Chennaiyin FC tweets:

"In the coming days, we at Chennaiyin FC are dedicating our tweets to those with urgent #COVID requirements across Tamil Nadu. Tag us and we will share your requests so that our Twitter community can connect and help each other out. Let's fight this battle together"

Northeast United FC, which is the only ISL franchise from Northeast India has joined hands with its compatriot clubs in the COVID battle:

"We are #StrongerAsOne during these unprecedented times. Like @ChennaiyinFC and @KeralaBlasters, we would like to offer our Twitter page to #amplify the needs of the people in Northeast as we fight this pandemic. Please tag us and we will retweet as many as possible. #Covidhelp" they tweet.

