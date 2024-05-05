ISL final player ratings: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC emerged victorious against Mohun Bagan in the ISL Cup final at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, sealing their win with a 3-1 scoreline. Goals from Jorge Perera Diaz, Bipin Singh, and Vojtus secured Mumbai City's triumph, with Jason Cummings netting for Mohun Bagan.

The match was marked by intense gameplay, with both teams relentlessly pursuing goals. Mumbai City FC dominated possession and controlled various aspects of the game, ultimately tipping the scales in their favor.

Mumbai City FC:

Phurba Lachenpa: 6.0/10

Despite being on the winning side, Lachenpa's performance left much to be desired. His error led to Mohun Bagan's goal, and a repeat mistake further marred his game, although he managed three saves.

Rahul Bheke: 7.0/10

Bheke showcased solidity in defense, thwarting Mohun Bagan's attacking threats effectively. With one interception, two tackles, and two ground duels won, he played a pivotal role in Mumbai City FC's defensive strategy.

Tiri: 7.5/10



Tiri exhibited a strong defensive outing against Mohun Bagan, making crucial clearances and winning all aerial duels attempted.

Thaer Krouma: 6.4/10

Mehtab Singh: 6.8/10

Apuia: 8.0/10

Apuia's talent was instrumental in controlling the game's tempo for Mumbai City FC. His exceptional passing accuracy of 88% underscored his influence on the pitch.

Jayesh Rane: 7.0/10



Rane provided valuable support in midfield, complementing Apuia's efforts before being forced off due to injury.

Alberto Noguera: 7.8/10



Noguera's precise assist set the stage for Mumbai City FC's opening goal, demonstrating his strategic vision from the midfield.

Lallianzuala Chhangte: 8.0/10

Chhangte showcased his attacking prowess, coming close to scoring and assisting multiple times, while also hitting the woodwork once.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz: 7.5/10

Diaz's equalizing goal ignited Mumbai City FC's comeback, and he contributed defensively as well.

Vikram Partap Singh: 7.0/10

Vikram Partap Singh, the Emerging Player of the Year, put in a commendable performance, showcasing his abilities across various aspects of the game.

Substitutes:



Bipin Singh: 7.5/10

Bipin Singh made an immediate impact, scoring the crucial goal that gave Mumbai City FC the lead.

Jakub Vojtus: 7.9/10

Vojtus, coming off the bench, secured the win for Mumbai City FC with a decisive goal and a crucial assist.

Vinit Rai: 7.0/10

Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Vishal Kaith: 6.3/10

Kaith made one crucial save from inside the box and executed two punches, but couldn't prevent Mumbai City FC from scoring.

Anwar Ali: 6.4/10

Despite making three tackles and blocking two shots, Ali's efforts weren't enough to halt Mumbai City FC's attacks entirely. He was also dribbled past once.

Hector Yuste: 6.8/10

Yuste showcased defensive solidity with two interceptions, three clearances, and two blocked shots, along with winning aerial duels. But he also made errors that could have been costly

Subhasish Bose: 6.4/10

Bose contributed defensively with two interceptions, one clearance, and one blocked shot. He had a decent outing compared to his usual efforts.

Manvir Singh: 6.2/10

Singh displayed his attacking intent with one key pass and four accurate crosses, but failed to find the back of the net.

Joni Kauko: 6.4/10

Kauko engaged in midfield battles, winning three ground duels, but couldn't create significant opportunities.

Deepak Tangri: 6.8/10

Tangri's defensive contributions were notable, winning ground and aerial duels, although he committed one foul.

Liston Colaco: 6.2/10

Colaco attempted six dribbles and won four ground duels but couldn't convert chances into goals, committing three fouls.

Dimitri Petratos: 6.9/10



Petratos showcased his creativity with seven accurate crosses and one shot on target, but couldn't breach Mumbai City FC's defense. He was key in the first goal of Mohun Bagan.

Jason Cummings: 7.2/10



Cummings stood out for Mohun Bagan with a goal and active involvement in aerial and ground duels.

Anirudh Thapa: 6.7/10



Thapa contributed defensively and attempted one dribble but couldn't influence the game significantly in attack.

Substituted players:



Sahal Abdul Samad: 6.4/10



Kiyan Nassiri: 6.5/10