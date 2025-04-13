ISL final player ratings: Stewart, Maclaren shine as Mohun Bagan do the double

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed a dream season, winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bengaluru FC in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Jamie Maclaren’s extra-time winner sealed the deal after Jason Cummings had equalised from the spot in regulation time.

Here's how the players fared in the title decider:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 2

Goals: Jason Cummings (72’ pen), Jamie Maclaren (96’)

Vishal Kaith – 7.5

Vishal Kaith made 4 saves and played the full 120 minutes, including a crucial stop to deny Mendez. His long ball eventually led to Ashique’s late chance. Solid under pressure.

Ashish Rai – 7.2

Ashish Rai won 8 duels and made 8 clearances. Did his bit defensively and pushed forward when needed. Maintained structure on the right and prevented Bengaluru from creating overloads.

Tom Aldred – 7.1

Commanding presence in aerial duels, winning 6 aerial duels and clearing the ball 7 times. Came close to scoring late in the second half. Strong in his positioning through extra time.

Alberto Rodriguez – 7.1

Unfortunate to concede the own goal but otherwise kept things tidy. Recovered well mentally after the error and stayed composed, making 6 clearances and 2 tackles.

Subhasish Bose – 7.2

Lost Williams in the build-up to the own goal but made up with his energy and pressing, one of which led to Cummings’ chance in the 56th minute. Subhasish Bose was strong defensively, winning 9 duels and making 6 clearances.

Apuia – 7.2

Reliable in midfield. Intercepted and recycled possession effectively. Played a key role in keeping Bengaluru’s midfielders in check, winning 11 duels, making 5 interceptions, and 2 tackles.

Anirudh Thapa – 6.1

Anirudh Thapa had a tough night, losing possession 11 times despite winning 5 duels. Tried to impose himself early on but faded as the match wore on. Couldn’t stamp authority on the game the way he usually does.

Liston Colaco – 6.9

Looked lively but lacked the final product, lost possession 14 times and was dribbled past thrice. Delivered a few dangerous crosses but didn’t get the end product he was aiming for.

Manvir Singh – 5.9

The least impactful of MBSG’s forwards. Couldn’t get into the game and often found himself isolated, winning just 1 duel and losing the ball 24 times.

Jason Cummings – 7.1

Held the line well, drew the penalty and calmly slotted it home. A performance of grit and presence.

Jamie Maclaren – 7.5

Key Performer. Kept knocking on the door and finally got his reward in extra time. His goal crowned a memorable campaign and was a testament to his striker’s instinct. Jamie Maclaren won 7 duels as well.

Substitutes:

Ashique Kuruniyan – 7.2

Added a spark on the left and was inches away from scoring the winner late in regulation time.

Greg Stewart – 7.6

Changed the game after coming on. Greg Stewart had 1 assist and won 7 duels after coming on, created chances, linked up with Maclaren smartly, and assisted Aldred’s late header. Showed class under pressure.

Sahal Abdul Samad – 6.7, Dimitri Petratos – 6.6, Deepak Tangri – 6.5

Sahal Abdul Samad, Deepak Tangri, and Dimitri Petratos added stability late on, with Petratos linking well with Stewart.

Bengaluru FC – 1

Goal: Alberto Rodriguez (Own goal 49’)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 6.8

Pulled off a few sharp saves, especially to deny Cummings. Got a hand to the penalty but couldn’t keep it out. Commanded his area well, and 6 clearances.

Roshan Singh – 7.0

Provided width and delivery from the right. Dealt with Liston effectively and put in a good defensive shift. Won 14 duels and staying involved in both defence and build-up.

Rahul Bheke – 6.6

Stayed alert for the most part but couldn’t contain Maclaren during extra time. Needed to step up in key moments, made 4 clearances and 3 interceptions.

Chinglensana Singh – 6.1

His handball changed the course of the game. A moment of misfortune that proved costly. Otherwise steady.

Namgyal Bhutia – 7.0

Namgyal Bhutia impressed with 3 tackles and 4 clearances on the left flank. Impressive going forward and tracked back diligently. A consistent outlet on the left flank.

Pedro Capo – 6.5

Pedro Capo won 6 duels and made 2 interceptions. Helped break down MBSG’s rhythm early in the match, but gradually faded. Couldn’t keep pace as the game stretched.

Suresh Singh Wangjam – 6.5

Suresh Singh lost possession 12 times but fought hard, winning 6 duels. Ran hard as always, but lacked the impact in transitions.

Alberto Noguera – 7.7

Bengaluru’s best performer. Created multiple chances, linked play smoothly, and constantly asked questions of the MBSG backline.

Ryan Williams – 7.6

Delivered the dangerous ball that led to the own goal. Had the better of Bose on multiple occasions. Bengaluru’s most threatening outlet.

Edgar Mendez – 7.3

Came close to scoring in the first half and remained a nuisance. Couldn't get that final touch right.

Sunil Chhetri – 7.3

Had a few decent openings but wasn’t as clinical as he’d have liked. Led the line with experience but missed a golden chance in the first half.

Substitutes:

Lalremtluanga Fanai – 6.6

Worked hard off the ball but didn’t change the attacking tempo.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz – 6.5

Looked off the pace. Couldn’t combine effectively with Chhetri or Noguera in the final third.