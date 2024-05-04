Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL final LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC- updates, scores, blog

Mohun Bagan SG will take on Mumbai City FC in the final of Indian Super League season 10 today at 7:30 PM. Get all the live updates here.

ISL final LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC- updates, scores, blog
X

Indian Super League trophy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 May 2024 1:50 PM GMT

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season draws to a close, excitement builds for the match between rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, May 4th, at 7:30 pm IST. This marks Kolkata's inaugural hosting of an ISL final, igniting fervor in the City of Joy.

This encounter echoes a previous 'final' on April 15th at the same venue, where the Mariners narrowly defeated the Islanders 2-1, seizing the ISL title from Mumbai City FC.

LIVE updates:


Live Updates

2024-05-04 12:30:36
>Load More
mohun baganMumbai City FCISLIndian Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X