Football
ISL final LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC- updates, scores, blog
Mohun Bagan SG will take on Mumbai City FC in the final of Indian Super League season 10 today at 7:30 PM. Get all the live updates here.
As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season draws to a close, excitement builds for the match between rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, May 4th, at 7:30 pm IST. This marks Kolkata's inaugural hosting of an ISL final, igniting fervor in the City of Joy.
This encounter echoes a previous 'final' on April 15th at the same venue, where the Mariners narrowly defeated the Islanders 2-1, seizing the ISL title from Mumbai City FC.
LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 4 May 2024 1:11 PM GMT
Do you know?
Last two games between the 2 sides have seen a combined 8 red cards.
- 4 May 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Do you know?
The host teams never won the final in the history of Indian Super League!
- 4 May 2024 12:40 PM GMT
Hello!
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the highly anticipated final between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan at the Iconic Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata!
After a thrilling league shield game that saw Mohun Bagan snatch the trophy from Mumbai City FC, anticipation is sky-high for tonight's game.