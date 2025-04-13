“When you don’t win, you look for excuses," Jose Molina addresses penalty controversy

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) capped off a historic Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bengaluru FC to lift the ISL 2024–25 Cup at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday night.

The Mariners, who had already sealed the ISL League Shield, became only the second team in ISL history after Mumbai City FC (2020–21) to achieve the League and Cup double.

Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, MBSG came from behind after falling to a first-half goal, turning the tide with inspired substitutions and tactical tweaks from head coach Antonio Lopez Habas. The win also ensured they remained unbeaten at home through the season.

Head coach Jose Molina hailed the contributions of super-subs Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan, who brought renewed energy and balance to the team in the second half.

“Liston and Thapa were doing a really good job, but I felt they were getting a bit tired. Sahal and Ashique gave us control on the left side and were more dangerous going forward,” Molina said. “Sahal helped us create something more. Later, we brought on Tangiri and Greg to regain control and shift the momentum.”

The Spaniard highlighted the depth in his squad and the importance of patience with substitutions. “Today was the moment for Sahal and Ashique. You need great players on the bench who can wait for their moment. They changed the game.”

On responding to doubts

When asked about bouncing back from setbacks like the Durand Cup final loss earlier in the season, Molina remained philosophical.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. After the Durand Cup loss, I told the boys to trust the process. I believed in the work, in the players, and in the journey. Two trophies this season are the result of that process.”

He added, “This is the first time in Mohun Bagan’s history that they’ve won both the Shield and Cup. That speaks volumes about the team’s belief.”

Molina keeps feet on the ground

With ISL titles now in both his stints — 2016 with ATK and 2025 with MBSG — Molina was asked if this was the peak of his coaching career.

“I don’t know,” he smiled. “Every day I learn, every day I grow. I hope my best as a coach is still to come.”

On controversial penalty claims

Bengaluru FC’s coach hinted post-match that the penalty decision swung the match unfairly. Molina, however, refused to get drawn into controversy.

“When you don’t win, you look for excuses. I’ve never done that. We lost 3–0 in Bengaluru earlier this season, and I didn’t complain. I haven’t seen the penalty decision yet, but I trust the officials and my players.”

He added pointedly, “It’s easy to talk about money or referees, but this is football. You need to work, to build chemistry. That’s what wins titles.”

Asked what the turning point of the season was, Molina laughed off suggestions of magic formulas.

“There’s no secret, no chemistry. Just work. Every day. From my staff, from the players, from the fans, from the club. That’s football — and that’s how we earned this.”

As for what’s next, Molina was in no mood to rush.

“Let me enjoy this night first,” he chuckled when asked about Super Cup plans. “We’ll decide tomorrow.”