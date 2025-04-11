ISL 2024-25 final preview: Mohun Bagan aim double against Bengaluru FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season is set to conclude with a mouthwatering final clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday, April 12.

Kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST, and it promises to be a night where tactical nuance meets big-match intensity.

At the helm of these two ISL giants are two Spaniards—José Molina (MBSG) and Gerard Zaragoza (BFC)—each a tactical craftsman with experience and pedigree.

Molina, who led ATK to the ISL title in 2016, is making a return to the grand stage in his first season with Mohun Bagan. Zaragoza, a former assistant during BFC's title-winning 2018-19 campaign, has grown into a confident head coach who now has the opportunity to write his own legacy.

For Mohun Bagan, this is a chance to complete the coveted ISL double, having already secured the League Shield. It would also mark their second ISL Cup title, cementing their dominance in Indian football.

For Bengaluru FC, it’s about redemption and adding a second ISL Cup to their cabinet, having fallen to the same opponent in a dramatic penalty shootout in the 2022–23 final.

Whatever the result, Saturday’s final will showcase the best of Indian football—a clash of styles, strategies, and nerves.

Two coaches, one vision: Success

Both Molina and Zaragoza are in their first full seasons at the helm of their respective teams.

Their familiarity with Indian football proved crucial in allowing them to build coherent systems and extract the best out of their squads right from the start.

Molina’s MBSG finished on top of the league table, clinching the League Shield with 17 wins from 24 matches, while Zaragoza’s BFC peaked late in the campaign to charge into the final.

MBSG head coach Jose Molina, speaking in the pre-match press conference, emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present, “I don’t care about what happened in the past. We did well to win the League Shield and are motivated to win the ISL Cup too,” he said. “We don’t need any extra motivation—we’re ready.”

“In the finals, nobody is a favourite. If we are at our best, we are going to get the trophy,” said MBSG coach Molina, whose ISL win rate of 53.5% is the third-best in the league’s history.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza shared his enthusiasm for the venue and the big occasion, “Kolkata is almost like our second home—we were here for the Durand Cup. We’ve had a good playoffs run and we’re confident heading into the final,” he stated.

“We are BFC. We have played four finals in 10 years. That says a lot,” asserted Zaragoza, showing confidence in his blend of experience and youth, from Sunil Chhetri and Alberto Noguera to Vinith Venkatesh and Namgyal Bhutia.

Their journeys to this stage haven’t been smooth sailing, but their teams' resilience speaks volumes about the leadership in the dugout.

Form guide: Late drama and comebacks

Mohun Bagan Super Giant booked their spot in the final after bouncing back from a 1-2 deficit against Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals.

A second-leg 2-0 win, courtesy of a Jason Cummings penalty and a stoppage-time winner from Lalengmawia Ralte, helped them turn the tie around in dramatic fashion.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, edged past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate. After conceding late in the second leg and seeing the tie levelled, a moment of brilliance from Sunil Chhetri in added time ensured BFC’s fourth final appearance in ISL history.

Zaragoza’s positive football vs. Molina’s fort knox

Zaragoza’s BFC have played with attacking flair throughout the season. Their 44 goals from inside the box and 62.8% conversion rate reflect a team that knows how to create and finish. Their 51 big chances created this season is a club record.

Yet, they face the best defensive unit in the league. Molina’s Mohun Bagan have kept 16 clean sheets, including seven consecutive shutouts at home, making the VYBK a true fortress.

Will BFC’s attacking firepower breach that wall? Or will MBSG’s defensive discipline and clinical edge prove decisive?

Head-to-head

In their nine ISL meetings, Mohun Bagan have won seven times, with Bengaluru FC managing just one victory.

One game ended in a draw. Adding more heat to the rivalry is their last ISL Cup meeting in 2023, where MBSG defeated BFC on penalties.

Key players to watch out for

Manvir Singh (MBSG): Will make a record fifth ISL final appearance. He already holds the record for most playoff matches played (18). This season: 5 goals, 4 assists.

Sunil Chhetri (BFC): The talismanic forward has 14 goals this season and 2 goals in ISL finals, including in the 2023 showdown vs MBSG.

Dimitrios Petratos (MBSG): Scored in last year’s final, and has 4 goals this season. A proven big-match player.

Jason Cummings (MBSG): Has scored in 4 consecutive playoff matches. One more will place him among legends like Roy Krishna and David Williams.

Rahul Bheke (BFC): Will be crucial in defence. His 121 clearances this season are the 4th-highest in any ISL campaign.

Buckle up for one final rollercoaster in ISL 2024-25.