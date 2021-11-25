ISL: "Everything went according to the plan," says Odisha gaffer Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC, led by Spanish coach Kiko Ramirez, registered their first victory in this season of Indian Super League with a 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. This was also Odisha's first win against BFC in the competition. Kiko Ramirez was appointed as Odisha FC boss ahead of the new season. Kiko started his journey in India on a very positive note. , led by Spanish coach, registered their first victory in this season ofwith a 3-1 victory overat the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. This was also Odisha's first win against BFC in the competition. Kiko Ramirez was appointed as Odisha FC boss ahead of the new season. Kiko started his journey in India on a very positive note.

The Juggernauts took the lead early in the game through a sublime chip from Javi Hernandez before Alan Costa equalized to leave the scores level at halftime. Javi bagged home the winner with a close-range free-kick in the second half and Aridai Suarez extended the lead deep into the stoppage time.

Kiko Ramirez spoke to the media after the delightful win. Here's what the manager had to say in the post-match press conference.

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez; [Image Source: ISL Media]

Team plan that led to the victory



Bengaluru FC had more possession of the ball, more shots on target, but it was Odisha who came out with the three points. Speaking about the team plan, the Odisha gaffer said that "Like every other manager, I also wanted my players to have more of the ball possession, but we had a couple of points in our mind. We saw the strengths and weaknesses of Bengaluru FC against NorthEast."



"We wanted to hit them with quick counter-attacks, for that the physical condition of the players was very important. It was something we're preparing during the training session."









First win of the season

It always gives you confidence when you start the season with a win and on this, the Odisha boss stated that the pre-season has been instrumental in building chemistry among the players.

He was quoted as saying, "A win is always good but we need to capitalize on this as it is just the beginning. When you're going into the long season we need to keep working hard and hard. Our aim is to see Odisha in a top position in the Indian Super League and for that, we've to keep working hard in the training sessions."

On Javi Hernandez's form

Kiko Ramirez also reflected on the impact of his star playmaker but believes that everyone has worked hard in the training and it was a team victory.Talking about Javi's top form, the 51-year-old, Spanish boss said,





Whether starting late was an advantage



When asked whether it was an advantage to see other teams play in the first matchday and then come on the ground Odisha boss said that, "The competition itself will be very difficult and how every team keep themselves fit (both physically and mentally) will be the key to success."



"I don't think starting late was an advantage as it will be hard for everybody to play in the competition," he added further.