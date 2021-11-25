Football
ISL: "Everything went according to the plan," says Odisha gaffer Kiko Ramirez
The Juggernauts began their ISL journey with a commanding victory over Bengaluru FC.
Team plan that led to the victory
Bengaluru FC had more possession of the ball, more shots on target, but it was Odisha who came out with the three points. Speaking about the team plan, the Odisha gaffer said that "Like every other manager, I also wanted my players to have more of the ball possession, but we had a couple of points in our mind. We saw the strengths and weaknesses of Bengaluru FC against NorthEast."
"We wanted to hit them with quick counter-attacks, for that the physical condition of the players was very important. It was something we're preparing during the training session."
First win of the seasonIt always gives you confidence when you start the season with a win and on this, the Odisha boss stated that the pre-season has been instrumental in building chemistry among the players.
He was quoted as saying, "A win is always good but we need to capitalize on this as it is just the beginning. When you're going into the long season we need to keep working hard and hard. Our aim is to see Odisha in a top position in the Indian Super League and for that, we've to keep working hard in the training sessions."
On Javi Hernandez's formKiko Ramirez also reflected on the impact of his star playmaker but believes that everyone has worked hard in the training and it was a team victory.
Talking about Javi's top form, the 51-year-old, Spanish boss said, "Javi gelled well with the team. We saw his capabilities during the training sessions and friendlies. It was his hard work that reflected on the field tonight."
"But everyone put their 100% on the field, Vinit and Jerry did a great job setting up the two goals for Javi. I'm happy with everyone's involvement in the game. They all did their part and it was a team victory."
Whether starting late was an advantage
When asked whether it was an advantage to see other teams play in the first matchday and then come on the ground Odisha boss said that, "The competition itself will be very difficult and how every team keep themselves fit (both physically and mentally) will be the key to success."
"I don't think starting late was an advantage as it will be hard for everybody to play in the competition," he added further.