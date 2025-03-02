ISL: Sunil Chhetri’s late equaliser ends East Bengal FC’s playoff hopes- Talking points

A stoppage-time penalty from Sunil Chhetri shattered East Bengal FC’s playoff hopes as Bengaluru FC held them to a 1-1 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The result leaves East Bengal out of the ISL 2024-25 playoff race, while Bengaluru FC secured a hard-fought point. Here are the top five talking points from the match.

1. Sunil Chhetri’s Ice-Cold Penalty

With BFC trailing 1-0 deep into stoppage time, a handball inside the box handed them a lifeline. Chhetri stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom right corner, salvaging a crucial point for Bengaluru FC and officially knocking East Bengal out of the playoff race.

2. Raphael Messi Bouli’s Early Strike

East Bengal started the game on the front foot, and their efforts were rewarded when Raphael Messi Bouli struck in the 11th minute. A well-worked move saw Bouli cut in from the right and finish clinically, giving the home side a deserved lead.

3. Dimitrios Diamantakos’ Red Card

East Bengal looked in control until Dimitrios Diamantakos received a straight red card just before halftime for a rash challenge. The dismissal forced EBFC into a defensive setup, allowing Bengaluru to dominate possession and build pressure in the second half.

4. Bengaluru FC’s Frustrating Misses

Despite having 67.9% possession, Bengaluru FC struggled to break through a resilient East Bengal defense. Edgar Mendez and Aleksandar Jovanovic both missed golden opportunities, with Jovanovic’s header striking the post in the 80th minute.

5. East Bengal’s Playoff Dreams Come to an End

With only one game left, East Bengal’s maximum possible points tally is 31, which is not enough to catch sixth-placed NorthEast United FC (32 points). The draw mathematically eliminated them from the ISL 2024-25 playoffs, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.

East Bengal now turn their focus to their final game against NorthEast United on March 8, while Bengaluru FC will face Mumbai City FC on March 11.