ISL Cup Final: Suspended stars and a test of resilience

And then, there were two!

After an enthralling season of football, the 2023-24 edition of the Indian Super League is at the finish line with two teams - Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG - all set to pick up from their most recent encounter when they battled it out for the ISL League Shield.

Easily the most consistent of all the teams on display this season, the two teams will square off in the ISL Cup Final, scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, having snatched the the ISL League Shield from Mumbai City, would look to do an encore.

Meanwhie, Mumbai City would feel hard done letting slip the ISL League Shield despite leading the points table for a long time but would now want to make amends and get one over their rivals Mohun Bagan in the Cup Final.

﻿No van Nieff for the final

﻿Mumbai City FC will miss the services of midfielder Yoel van Nieff in the final owing to suspension.

The player picked up a yellow-card in the second leg of the semi-final against FC Goa. He has been in sublime form and is a crucial piece in Petr Kratky’s system.

There is no doubt that the dutchman will be missed in the final.

Apart from that, the rest of the team members that have been playing the last few weeks are all fit and available.

Winger Iker Guarrotxena, who has 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 games since joining the club in January, will continue to remain unavailable owing to a knee injury he picked up in March.

﻿Armando Sadiku suspended

﻿Mohun Bagan SG's squad needs no second invitation. They are a team that has quality everywhere and under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, they have been brilliant.

In what will be their second ISL Cup Final appearance in a row, MBSG come into the marquee event with a thrilling 2-0 comeback win over Odisha FC in the second leg, having lost their first leg to the Kalinga warriors 2-1 away from home.

They also have an added advantage with the final being played at their home ground, the Salt Lake Stadium, thanks to their higher league position.



They will, however, be without Armando Sadiku for the ISL Cup Final. Sadiku played in 35 games this season and has 11 goals to his name.

He picked up two yellows in the first leg against Odisha FC and was duly served with a two game suspension.

He has also been placed in the probation list for two-years by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for a violation of Article 51 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2023.

With no further notable absences barring Ashique Kuruniyan, who was ruled out even before the season began owing to an ACL injury, the full might of the giants will be felt at the Salt Lake Stadium in front of a packed crowd on Sunday.

The two sides have been the best in the ISL over the last few years with consistent and enthralling performances. The final, therefore, promises to be an exciting contest with little to separate between the teams.