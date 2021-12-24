ISL: Court places restraining order on Salvador Do Mundo panchayat

In a bizarre incident, Indian Super League outfit FC Goa's practice ground, Salvador do Mundo Village Panchayat Ground was vandalized by the members of the local panchayat last November 22nd. FC Goa came into the headlines after joining hands with the village panchayat of Salvador do Mundo in May 2020.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the club and the village panchayat, the Goan club was given access to use the facilities of the Salvador do Mundo Village Panchayat Ground for the upcoming three years. In return, FC Goa developed the infrastructure at the Salvador do Mundo Pancyat Ground at their own cost. They developed two football grounds. While FC Goa is using one for the grounds for the first team practise sessions, the other is used by the Panchayat and the local residents.

However suddenly on that particular Sunday afternoon, without giving any prior notice, the football pitch was invaded. The turf was dug up and filled with concrete, in order to prepare a cricket pitch. Because of these unthinkable actions by the local panchayat, the drainage and the watering facilities of the ground suffered huge damages and the ground has become unfit to carry out football activities.

Finally, some good news has come to the Guars. Principal District Judge of Panaji has issued a restraining order on the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat regarding their activities on ground 1 (first team practice ground).



In an order passed by the Principal District Judge, North Goa, dated 22-12-2021, the Panchayat has been "restrained for causing any further damage to ground 1 together with infrastructure". The Panchayat has been given time till January 15, 2022, to reply to the matter.

Following the act of vandalism, FC Goa had temporarily moved its first team activities away from the ground fearing a possible breach in bio-bubble protocols. The Gaurs' First Team returned to the Salvador Do Mundo Panchayat Ground in the first week of December after assurances of police protection were put in place should the need arise to protect against a bio bubble breach.



