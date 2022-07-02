ISL: A look at the best Indian signings for 2022-23 season

The Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have begun to make moves in anticipation of the upcoming 2022–23 season now that the transfer window is open. Clubs must check all of the boxes and have deep squads in order to compete in multiple tournaments.

Last season, club executives saw the impact Indian players had on the field. The four-foreigner rule has altered on-field evolution, expanding the market for talented Indian players.

As a result, with national team head coach Igor Stimac urging clubs to put more faith in their Indian players, the teams appeared to be enhancing their Indian contingents. We at The Brigde have compiled a list of some of our favourite signings thus far:

Jiteshwor Singh (Chennaiyin FC)



The midfielder won the I-Emerging League's Player of the Season award for 2021-22, demonstrating his talent. Jiteshwor contributed an assist as a reward for his endeavours with NEROCA FC last season. However, he is a player who is more than just numbers. Jiteshwor adds strength and speed to the Chennaiyin FC squad. His addition will undoubtedly revitalise the midfield under new coach Thomas.

Despite his youth, Jiteshwor Singh has a wealth of experience, having played three seasons in the I-League. He also played in the 2020 I-League qualifiers for Bhawanipore FC. As a result, the young midfielder is well-versed in Indian football.



Jiteshwor has made a total of 40 appearances in his three seasons as a professional footballer. He has two assists to show for his efforts. The 20-year-old plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but he can play any position in the midfield. Jiteshwor is another great Manipur export who will now join forces with fellow statesman Ninthoinganba Meetei at Chennaiyin FC.

Jiteshwor's versatility is demonstrated by his ability to play anywhere in the midfield. The Manipur native is secured and capable on the ball, as well as tenacious off it. He isn't afraid of a challenge and is always looking for an opportunity to get on the ball and drive his team forward. Despite his youth, he plays with a maturity that belies his age. J

iteshwor's 40 appearances in three seasons demonstrate that he has a strong head on his shoulders. Thomas Brdaric, the head coach of Chennaiyin FC, is expected to use a possession-based formation. As a result, adding Jiteshwor to the lineup improves defensive midfield quality. It is a department that Chennaiyin FC has clearly lacked in recent seasons.



Ashique Kuruniyan (ATK Mohun Bagan)



Kuruniyan, who is from Malappuram, has played 24 times for the Indian national team and scored once. He commanded the field against Afghanistan in the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Both Sunil Chhetri's and Sahal Abdul Samad's goals were assisted by the left winger.

Kuruniyan can also play as a left-back or a left-wing-back in addition to being a left-winger. He played for Villareal C in Europe. In the ISL, he has represented FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC. The 25-year-old has appeared in the ISL 65 times, scoring five goals and providing five assists.



Vinit Rai (Mumbai City)-

Former Odisha FC skipper, Rai joined I-League side Dempo after graduating from the Tata Football Academy. He was the Dempo team's youngest player entering the 2014-15 season. Rai made his professional debut on March 1, 2015 after spending the majority of the season in the club's youth team.

He aided his team's promotion to the I-League. Kerala Blasters of the Indian Super League swooped in and signed the midfielder in September 2016. On October 1, 2016, he made his debut for the team. However, he only made two team appearances before joining Odisha FC in the ISL for the 2019-20 season.



Rai established himself as a regular in the side, appearing in 70 games for the Juggernauts. He also scored Odisha's only goal in professional football. The Indian midfielder later became captain of his team. However, he was loaned out to Mumbai City, the then-ISL defending champions, for the second half of last season.



Rai proceeded to make nine appearances in the Indian Super League for the Mumbai club. He was also named to the club's AFC Champions League squad for 2022. He appeared in five games for the team in the 2022 AFC Champions League.



Raynier Fernandes (Odisha FC)

Fernandes made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in the 2018-19 season and was the Islanders' breakout star, appearing in 17 games in midfield. To show for his efforts, he had two goals and one assist.

Following 16 appearances in the ISL 2019-20 season, the India international signed a contract extension with the Islanders and went on to play 21 matches in their trophy-winning season in 2020-21.



In his first year at Mohun Bagan, the central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup and finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, Calcutta Football League (CFL), and I-League. Fernades made a return in 2018 to play for the Islanders.



Raynier made his international debut at the 2019 King's Cup in Thailand, where he established a great impact in both games (Curacao and Thailand). He was also used in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifier games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, including a start against the latter in the same year.



Bryce Miranda (Kerala Blasters FC)

Miranda began his professional career with Mumbai FC, where he played in all age groups up to U-18. He then had a brief stint with Union Bank FC before joining FC Goa's development squad in 2018. A year later, he joined Income Tax FC, where he had a breakout season in the 2019 Elite division, scoring three goals and providing ten assists.

In the Elite Division, his energetic and fascinating performances drew a lot of attention. Bryce ended up signing with the Goan I-League team, Churchill Brothers FC, in 2020, after receiving a lot of interest from various ISL and I-league clubs.



He made 33 appearances for the club and was regarded as an important member of the Goan side that was vying for the I-League title the previous two seasons. During this time, he also had two goals and four assists.

