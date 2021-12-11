ISL: Albino Gomes Injured and Out for an Unknown Period

Kerala Blasters FC Indian Goalkeeper Albino Gomes sustained an injury in their last Indian Super League game against Odisha FC on Sunday which they won 2-1. The shot-stopper was replaced by Prabhsukhan Gill in the 76th minute of the game and looked fairly dejected while walking off.

Now, the club have officially announced that Gomes sustained the injury in his previously operated knee and will be out for an undetermined period of time. The official statement reads, "Albino sustained an injury to his previously operated knee. At the moment, the severity and time loss is uncertain. He will be sent for a thorough examination and scan once the swelling subsides. The club extends its full support to Albino. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back."

.@AlbinoGomes07 will be out of action for an undetermined period of time, subject to further scans.



Read more ⤵️



#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 11, 2021

This would come as a huge blow for The Tuskers as they sit seventh on the table with only one win coming in the first four games of the season.



The 27-year old Goa born Indian Goalkeeper previously played for Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos FC in ISL before moving to Kerala Blasters last season. In 4 games, Gomes has kept 2 clean sheets and conceded 5 goals this season, out of which 4 came in the very first match against ATK Mohun Bagan itself.

The Manjappada fans will be hoping to see their No.1 back in between the sticks as soon as possible ahead of a long and tough season. Kerala Blasters play their next game against East Bengal tomorrow at the Tilak Maidan.