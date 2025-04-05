ISL: Jamshedpur FC file complaint against “offensive” behaviour by Mohun Bagan fans

With just two days remaining before their high-stakes second leg semi-final clash in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC have filed an official complaint against what they termed as the “offensive, provocative and insulting behaviour” of Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans.

While reports earlier this week were dominated by allegations of violence against Mohun Bagan fans during the first leg in Jamshedpur, which saw several away supporters reportedly injured, the latest development has shifted focus to the return fixture at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on April 7.

In their official complaint, Jamshedpur FC have not requested any change of venue for the second leg. The match will go ahead as scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium. According to sources within the league, even if such a request were made, a change of venue would not be possible at this stage of the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC currently hold a 2-1 advantage after a dramatic first-leg win at home. The match was marred by off-field controversies after Mohun Bagan fans claimed they were assaulted inside the JRD Tata Sports Complex during the game.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant issued a statement strongly condemning the incident, calling it “unjust behaviour and aggression” by security and management at the stadium, and reiterated the importance of fan safety in football.

Now, ahead of what is expected to be a fiery second leg, Jamshedpur FC have flipped the narrative, accusing some Mohun Bagan fans of inappropriate and provocative behaviour. While specifics of the incidents in Kolkata were not mentioned in the complaint, the tone underlines rising tensions between the two camps.

The ISL organisers are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, with enhanced security likely to be in place at Salt Lake Stadium for the reverse fixture. With a place in the ISL final at stake, both teams will be hoping that the focus returns to football — and that the players, not the fans, do the talking.