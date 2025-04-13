ISL 2024–25 award winners: Full list of top performers from a record-breaking season

The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season came to a dramatic end as Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the ISL Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Mariners showcased immense character and resilience, bouncing back in the second half to level the score and pushing the match into extra time. It was there that Jamie Maclaren stepped up, netting the decisive goal that sealed the title and completed the ISL double for the Kolkata giants.

Following the final whistle, the award presentation ceremony took place, honouring both clubs and individual players for their exceptional performances throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Among the top honours handed out were the Golden Ball for the league’s best player, the Golden Boot for the highest goalscorer, the Golden Glove for the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets, and the Emerging Player of the Season for the standout young talent. These awards were presented ahead of the medal ceremony for the runners-up and the newly crowned champions.

This season will be remembered not only for its thrilling matches but also for the records broken and the rise of both emerging and seasoned stars who left their mark on the league.

Here is the full list of individual and team award winners from the ISL 2024-25 season.

Best Grassroots Program: Jamshedpur FC

Best Elite Youth Program: Punjab FC

Golden Glove: Vishal Kaith (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Golden Boot: Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

Golden Ball: Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

Emerging Player: Brison Fernandes (FC Goa)