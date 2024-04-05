ISL: Chennaiyin and Northeast United hold the key to the final playoff spot

The 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season stands out as one of the most fiercely competitive editions in its history. With only a game or two remaining for each team, the playoff race remains wide open, with five teams vying for the coveted final spot.

Meanwhile, the battle for the League Shield is intense, with defending champions Mumbai City FC poised to potentially retain their title.

The Bridge provides an assessment of each team's chances to secure a playoff spot.

﻿Chennaiyin FC

﻿When club football resumed after the international break, Chennaiyin FC were second bottom in the ISL points table. Today, they sit in 6th spot with a firm grip on the final playoff berth having their fate in their own hands.

They play Northeast United FC and FC Goa in their final two games with the former also competing for the playoffs. Owen Coyle's team has shown remarkable grit since the international break with wins over Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur.

With 24 points from 20 games, Chennaiyin will book their playoff spot if they win both their games or if other results work in their favor. Winning against Northeast United should be their main objective as they are the only other team who can qualify by virtue of their own results.

Although things are in their favor, they will be focused on getting six points, removing the need to depend on outside results to help their cause.

﻿Bengaluru FC

﻿Bengaluru FC have 22 points from 20 games with games against East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan still to come. Their route to qualification is no longer in their hands as they would need other results to work in their favor, especially that of Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United FC whilst winning both their games.

Image courtesy: ISL

﻿East Bengal FC



﻿﻿Just like Bengaluru FC, East Bengal also are in need of outside favors in their quest to the final playoff spot. They play Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC in their final two games and are sitting at 8th in the table with 21 points, one point below Bengaluru and three behind Chennaiyin FC.

They will hope to win the two games they have left whilst hoping that Bengaluru, Chennaiyin and Northeast all drop points in their remaining fixtures. Although such a scenario is far-fetched, you can never say never in football.

﻿Jamshedpur FC

﻿After their 2-1 defeat to Chennaiyin last night, Jamshedpur's qualification looks extremely unlikely although mathematically possible. They will face FC Goa in their final league match and will, in all likelihood, finish outside the top six.

﻿Punjab FC

﻿The fact that they are still in the fight for a playoff spot is a testament to how well Punjab FC have fared in their debut season in the ISL after being promoted from the I-League. They are tied on points with East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC with 21 after 20 games.

They will play Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to wrap up what will be a very impressive first season at the top flight of Indian club football irrespective of whether they make it to the playoffs.

Staikos Vergetis' men will be eyeing to get all six points from their two games and hope the teams above them drop points in order for them to qualify.

Image courtesy: ISL

﻿Northeast United FC



﻿Like Chennaiyin, Northeast United, although 10th in the league, still have their qualification destiny with themselves. They have to play Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin and Odisha in their final three games. Winning all three will earn them their qualification spot.

NEUFC have amassed 20 points from 19 games this season. The game against Chennaiyin could turn out to be a knockout fixture and will most likely decide which of the two sides will make it to the playoffs.

