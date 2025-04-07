Jamshedpur FC face hostile reception, training session cut short at Salt Lake Stadium

On Sunday, during the scheduled matchday-minus-one training and stadium inspection at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Jamshedpur FC reportedly encountered a hostile atmosphere.

Sources close to the developments told The Bridge that the team was initially denied entry by guards, and then a man — reportedly from the Mohun Bagan camp — shouted that they wouldn’t be allowed inside the stadium.

“He was the one who was shouting that we will not let the team enter the stadium or something like that,” the source said. “It was someone from the management.”

The atmosphere reportedly became hostile enough for league officials to be called in to escort Jamshedpur FC to the press conference safely.

While no physical altercations took place, there were individuals seen holding metal pipes, adding to the sense of threat.

Jamshedpur FC are set to play the second leg of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final at Salt Lake Stadium today, with the winner facing Bengaluru FC in the final.

Training cut short

Inside the stadium, the situation continued to be tense. Jamshedpur FC were given just one hour for their training session, and according to the source, were repeatedly asked to vacate the dressing room immediately afterward.

“Players need time after training to shower, change, and take recovery ice baths. But they were constantly pressured to leave. It felt like a deliberate tactic to make the team uncomfortable,” the source added.

These incidents come on the back of a charged first leg in which Jamshedpur FC defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1. Post-match, a few Mohun Bagan supporters were reportedly injured during clashes between fans, prompting increased scrutiny around security.

Abuse escalates beyond the Stadium

Since their first-leg win, abuse targeting Jamshedpur FC fans has spiked across social media, with even private fan spaces coming under attack. One of the travelling fan groups, The Tribes, faced direct harassment after Mohun Bagan supporters allegedly infiltrated their group chat.

“They didn’t just spam — they changed the group name to something extremely abusive,” a source close to the developments told The Bridge. “Even when the admin requested them to stop, saying there were women and children in the group, they responded with more abuse — including death threats and rape threats.”

Screenshots of the incident are in possession of The Bridge and reveal the scale of hostility and targeted abuse.





In light of these threats, this particular group has decided to abandon their travel plans to Kolkata, citing safety concerns for their members, including women and minors.

“There were even female fans targeted with horrible language,” the source added. “This isn’t football. This is not how matches should be played — football is played on the pitch.”

With clear concerns in the camp, the team has reportedly requested increased security measures from both the league and local authorities ahead of tonight’s high-stakes ISL semi-final second leg.