ISL 2024-25: Which teams gave the most minutes to U-23 Players?

The Indian Super League 2024-25 regular season has concluded, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing the League Shield.

The top six teams – Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC – have qualified for the playoffs, where they will battle for the ultimate title.

As the knockout stage approaches, it's time to analyse which teams invested the most in young talent.

U-23 player development is crucial for Indian football, and some clubs have embraced this responsibility better than others.

Here’s a look at the teams that provided the most minutes to U-23 players this season and how they fared in the league:

1. Kerala Blasters – 7,621 minutes (8th place, 29 points)

Despite finishing outside the playoffs in eighth place, Kerala Blasters led the way in giving young players valuable game time.

The club has consistently focused on developing young Indian talent, and this season was no different.

Their faith in U-23 players is evident from the massive 7,621 minutes played.

Mohammed Aimen, Azhar, Vibin Mohanan, and the new sensation Kourou Singh racked up numbers and were among the few positives during an otherwise abysmal season.

2. Punjab FC – 7,522 minutes (10th place, 28 points)

Not far behind, Punjab FC showcased a strong commitment to youth development.

In their second season in the country's top-flight league, they missed out on the playoffs again, but their 7,522 minutes dedicated to U-23 players highlights their trust in emerging talent, a strategy that could benefit Indian football in the long run.

Players like Pramveer Singh, Abhishek Singh, and Muhammad Suhai enjoyed significant gametime for the Shers, gaining valuable experience.

3. Hyderabad FC – 6,810 minutes (12th place, 18 points)

Despite a tough campaign in which they finished 12th, Hyderabad FC maintained its focus on youth development.

Their 6,810 minutes allocated to U-23 players reaffirm the club’s philosophy of nurturing young talent.

However, this did not translate into results on the pitch.

4. Chennaiyin FC – 6,225 minutes (11th place, 27 points)

Chennaiyin FC struggled again this season, finishing 11th, but they made a notable impact in promoting youth.

With 6,225 minutes for U-23 players, the club demonstrated its commitment to grooming the next generation.

5. East Bengal – 5,432 minutes (9th place, 28 points)

The Red and Gold Brigade finished ninth, missing the playoffs, but provided 5,432 minutes to U-23 players, showing significant faith in young talent.

Rank Team U-23 Minutes League standing 1 Kerala Blasters FC 7621 8th 2 Punjab FC 7522 10th 3 Hyderabad FC 6810 12th 4 Chennaiyin FC 6225 11th 5 East Bengal FC 5432 9th 6 FC Goa 4828 2nd (Semi-finals) 7 Mohammedan SC 4400 13th 8 Odisha FC 3552 7th 9 Mumbai City FC 3175 6th (Playoffs) 10 NorthEast United FC 2992 4th (Playoffs) 11 Jamshedpur FC 2736 5th (Playoffs) 12 Bengaluru FC 2282 3rd (Playoffs) 13 Mohun Bagan SG 1854 1st (League winners)

6. FC Goa – 4,828 minutes (2nd place, 48 points)

FC Goa had a fantastic season, finishing second and securing a playoff spot. Their 4,828 minutes given to U-23 players further solidifies their focus on future stars while also maintaining strong performances on the pitch.

7. Mohammedan SC – 4,400 minutes (13th place, 13 points)

The Kolkata-based club struggled badly in their first season in ISL, finishing bottom of the table in 13th place.

However, their 4,400 minutes given to young players show their intent to develop the next generation despite their poor results.

8. Odisha FC – 3,552 minutes (7th place, 33 points)

Odisha FC had a mixed season, finishing seventh, just outside the playoff spots. They contributed 3,552 minutes to U-23 players, ensuring that young footballers gained valuable match experience.

9. Mumbai City FC – 3,175 minutes (6th place, 36 points)

Mumbai City FC, known for their beautiful brand of football, managed to offer 3,175 minutes to young players while finishing sixth and securing a playoff spot.

10. NorthEast United FC – 2,992 minutes (4th place, 38 points)

NorthEast United FC had an impressive season, securing fourth place and a playoff spot. Historically a club focused on nurturing talent, they clocked 2,992 minutes for U-23 players this season.

11. Jamshedpur FC – 2,736 minutes (5th place, 38 points)

Jamshedpur FC had a strong finish, grabbing fifth place and securing a playoff berth. Despite a relatively low 2,736 minutes for U-23 players, they managed to balance youth development with competitive performances.

12. Bengaluru FC – 2,282 minutes (3rd place, 38 points)

Bengaluru FC had a solid season, finishing third and securing a playoff berth. However, they had a relatively lower count, with 2,282 minutes allocated to U-23 players.

13. Mohun Bagan SG – 1,854 minutes (1st place, 56 points, League Shield Winners)

Mohun Bagan SG secured the League Shield with a commanding first place finish, while providing 1,854 minutes to U-23 players, the lowest among all teams.

Their approach leaned towards experienced players throughout their successful campaign.